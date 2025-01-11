5 ways to get back in shape after holiday feasts

When it comes to fitness, it doesn’t matter if you have to start from scratch. Remember, there is no shame in starting from square one because everyone has to start somewhere.

MANILA, Philippines — The holidays are over. There is no more excuse to be lazy. It’s time to get moving and getting back in shape.

Besides helping you lose those extra pounds collected during the Christmas season, an active lifestyle can be a great way to help improve your mood, making you feel happier and more energized.

If you're just finding your groove in working out, there are fun and exciting ways to get your steps in.

Whether you’re a casual or experienced mover, you can start with these five activities at home.

1. Dance to your heart’s content

Sign up for a dance or Zumba class. It can be daunting at first, especially if you’re doing it alone, but once you get past the nerves, you’ll learn to just follow the beat and move to your own rhythm.

If you don’t want to join a class, you can always just do dance workouts in the comfort of your own home. Put on your favorite playlist or follow a dance workout video online.

2. Hula hoop your worries away

Hula hooping is a fun activity that feels like play. It can even take you back to your childhood days when you were hula hoop royalty, and that piece of precious childhood memory can motivate you no end.

The hula hoop can be a great option if you want to improve your coordination and strengthen your core without heavy lifting. It can also be a fun bonding activity with the kids in your household.

3. Sweat it out on a bike

Biking continues to be a popular activity across multiple generations.

If you’ve always wanted to learn how to ride a bike, now is the time to do it. You can also sign up for indoor biking classes, where you can pedal to lively beats and meet new people.

4. Learn the ropes

If the hula hoop isn’t your favorite fitness toy, try the jump rope.

Jumping rope can be a fun workout to try because it feels like you’re just playing outside. You can even elevate your experience by jumping to some hip music and learning trendy tricks.

Jumping rope can be a fun workout to try because it feels like you're just playing outside. You can even elevate your experience by jumping to some hip music and learning trendy tricks.

5. Run with friends

Running clubs are all over social media these days. Running has grown from being an activity to increase stamina and stay in shape to a community building effort. Grab your friends and create your own mini running club to get your steps in. After all, exercising with friends can be real fun.

