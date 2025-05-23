Nico Bolzico teases Solenn Heussaff on anniversary greeting

Nico Bolzico and Solenn Heussaff off to a post-Valentine date.

MANILA, Philippines — Entrepreneur Nico Bolzico poked a little fun after he and wife Solenn Heussaff celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary.

Solenn marked the occasion by posting on Instagram a throwback video of their France wedding in 2016.

"13 years in love, nine years married. Te amo boludo," the artist wrote in the video's caption.

Ever the prankster, Nico humorously commented on his wife's post, "It is 14 years in love, unless the first year you didn't love me."

Friends and peers who shared their well wishes included Georgina Wilson, Isabelle Daza, Tim Yap, Marc Nelson, and Kakai Bautista.

Since tying the knot, Nico and Solenn have welcomed daughters Thylane Katana and Maëlys Lionel.

