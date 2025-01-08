Aga Muhlach, Richard Gomez share wives Charlene, Lucy’s roles in fitness journey

MANILA, Philippines — From onscreen leading ladies, Lucy Torres and Charlene Gonzales have become the real-life ladylove of actors Richard Gomez and Aga Muhlach.

Lucy, who has been married to Richard for over 26 years, has been instrumental in his success – may it be in showbiz, sports, politics, and even in his fitness targets.

“You know my wife (Lucy Torres-Gomez), when she told me that I lost weight, she said, ‘Please don’t gain that again.’ Sabi n’ya, ‘Alam ko gwapo ka. Mas gwapo ka ngayon’,” Richard recalled of Lucy’s reaction when he was recently declared as a new Century Tuna “Superbod” together with Aga.

“At kulang pa ‘yan! ‘Di pa lumalabas ang tunay kong ka-gwapuhan!” he quipped of his transformation – from weighing around 250 pounds to losing four inches off his waistline in 10 months after training as a “Superbod.”

“My wife is very supportive,” Aga said of beauty queen-turned-actress Charlene Gonzales-Muhlach, who was his co-star in the hit ‘90s sitcom “Oki Doki Doc.”

“S’ya ‘yung gentle reminder ko always…” he said of Charlene, who would police him every time he would fall into his binge eating habits that made him balloon to 260 pounds.

“And she (Charlene) would stop me. Sinasabi n’ya, ‘Tama na ‘yan, ‘di ba? Alam mo na ‘yung pinanggalingan mo. ‘Wag ka nang bumalik doon!’”

After 10 months of fitness training as a “Superbod,” Aga is now down to 200 pounds – and 30 pounds more and he is closer to what he looked like when he first met Charlene over 23 years ago.

“Ang sinasabi ko naman, ‘Nakita mo naman ako ‘di ba? Nu’ng tayo’y mga bata pa? ‘Pag nakita mo ulit yan!’,” he teased his wife.

When his prayer was answered to lose weight as part of being a Superbod, Charlene teased him back: “That time, I was really so depressed so I prayed, ‘Lord, tulungan N’yo po ako para gumaling.’ Tapos, dumating ‘yung offer (ng Century Tuna), ‘Aga, solusyon, papayat ka na!’… Sabi sa’kin ng asawa ko, ‘Aba, grabe naman ang sagot sa’yo ng Diyos! Papayat ka na, binayaran ka pa! ‘Pag hindi ka pa pumayat d’yan, ewan ko na sa’yo talaga!’.”

Related: ‘It was difficult, I’ve been hiding’: Aga Muhlach recalls ‘eating disorder,’ depression

Now that they are fitter, Aga and Richard are not sure if their wives would have peace of mind seeing other women looking at their husbands again.

“Sabi nga namin sa mga asawa namin, ‘Gusto n’yo ba talagang gumanda mga katawan namin?” quipped Aga.

“’Yan din sinabi ko kay Lucy,” echoed Richard, “Mamaya ‘pag gumanda na naman ang katawan ko at may lumapit sa’kin, baka magselos ka! Baka magkagulo mamaya d’yan, oh! I’m thinking about your mental health. Hindi kita papahirapan.”

Related: From 42 to 32-inch waistline: Richard Gomez shares fitness journey

When asked for the best things about their wives, Richard said: “She cares for me and she loves me!”

Aga said Richard and Lucy look good together not only physically as husband and wife, but as partners in politics.

“Bagay na bagay sila du’n… Hindi sila pumapasok d’yan para sa kahit anumang rason. Gusto nilang ayusin talaga; ibigay talaga sa tao ‘yung dapat. Gan’un ‘yung nakikita ko,” he said.

Related: Aga Muhlach, Richard Gomez remember ‘90s rivalry as heartthrobs

When asked what’s the best thing about Charlene, Aga reiterated: “Everything about her! My wife is my anchor! Wala ako ngayon if not for my wife.”

According to him, Charlene’s support for him is “lagpas-langit.”

This love between husband and wife trickles down to the couples’ children.

“I always tell Juliana, my daughter, to always give her best para walang regrets,” Richard shared the life lesson he gave his daughter.

Aga, on the other hand, told his twins Atasha and Andres: “I’ve always been brought up, and I always bring them up, to be with kindness. Be kind to people always. Be fun, be nice, be happy…” — Video by Deni Bernardo

RELATED: 2025 fitness goals? Coach behind Kathryn Bernardo’s ‘revenge body’ gives advice