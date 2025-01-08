Aga Muhlach, Richard Gomez remember ‘90s rivalry as heartthrobs

MANILA, Philippines — In the ‘90s, if Hollywood had the likes of Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Richard Gere and Christian Slater, in the Philippines, Aga Muhlach and Richard Gomez led the pack when it came to dreamboats and hunks.

Much like being a “Transformers” fan and torn between the Autobots and the Decepticons, or as a “Star Wars” fanatic asked to choose a side between the Rebels and the Empire, in the ‘90s, Filipinas were split between the tall, dark and handsome Richard or “Goma” and the “mestizo” or fair-skinned and dimpled Aga.

Aga admitted being pressured, and “it’s still ongoing,” he said, for being paired with Gomez for the first time in ad campaign at their recent launch as Century Tuna ambassadors in Taguig City.

“Masaya ako na for the first time ever, nakasama ko si Richard sa isang ad. Maybe in the ‘90s, you know, he had this own world and I have my own, so masayang masaya ako na nakasama ko si Richard,” Muhlach affirmed.

“This is really challenge that was given to us essentially… we have to lose weight, and it was not easy, but it was fun,” added Richard.

According to Aga, despite being pitted against each other in the ‘90s, everything has always been good between him and Richard. The two recalled their first time working together, for a Regal film in the ‘80s, before they led separate careers.

“Kung baga, mga ‘Those Days’ napkin pa ‘yun,” Aga quipped. “Kasi may prime kami. ‘90s naging prime namin. Nu’ng prime namin, naghiwalay na kami, parang ganyan ang storya n’yan, ‘di ba? May Richard Gomez ka – meron kang tall, dark and handsome – ‘yan, hunky! Ako, ‘yun lang. Two different brands…”

Despite competing in TV ratings and in the box office often, the two only had the best words for each other.

“He’s really a nice guy,” Richard said of Aga, “Aga is one of the pinakamabait na tao, he really is… He’s really one of the best guys in the industry! Ganyan ako kasigurado dito!”

Aga, in turn, professed that he had been Goma’s “fanboy” since then.

“He doesn’t know this, but he has always been an inspiration sa’kin sa pagiging artista ko nu’ng ‘90s, his prime, tinitignan ko parati ‘yan na parang… he has always been an inspiration sa’kin, sa mga ginagawa mo, like ‘yung mga commitments mo, your sports, your being an athlete and all that, magaling! Mahusay na tao!” Aga attested.

Aga vouched for Gomez as a politician and also shared his message for the latter’s political career.

“Sinabi ko nga sa kanya, ‘Goms, happy ako ngayon na nasa politics ka. Pinagtrabahuhan mo talaga ‘yan….” Aga said. “Nu’ng artista tayo, mahal na mahal tayo ng tao, mahal na mahal mo rin sila. Ngayon na nakapwesto ka, mas mahalin mo pa sila.”

As Century Tuna “Superbods,” Goma and Aga went through a 10-month fitness training, which led to Richard shedding four inches off his waistline, while Aga lost 50 pounds.

When Philstar.com asked them if they lost showbiz opportunities for being overweight before becoming “Superbods,” Richard said: “It was not about losing opportunities, but because we were doing something else.”

“Ako, I was mayor, and when you’re mayor, bibisita ka ng mga barangay, people will feed you, lots of food! At ‘pag inoffer ka ng food ng mga constituents mo, s’yempre ‘di mo naman pwede sabihin na ‘Hindi ako kumakain ng ganyan.’ It’s just proper that if they serve food, you eat. And that’s how I gained weight. Dumating ‘yung time na I don’t look good anymore, but I have to eat pa rin. But sabi ko, ‘If I lose weight, then I’ll look better, and I’ll feel better.’ And I am feeling much better now,” he narrated.

During a fast-talk game with event host and Superbods 2024 finalist Inca Magnaye, the actors were asked for their most favorite leading ladies, besides their own wives, to which Richard said, “Dawn Zulueta and Vilma Santos,” while Aga said, “Lahat sila!”

“Maraming leading ladies talaga. May categories, different ages,” Richard said.

“Merong personal, merong professional,” Aga quipped, hinting that some of his leading ladies also became his real-life girlfriends – and these include Dayanara Torres and Lea Salonga, to name a few.

Richard, however, clarified that their goal for losing weight and shaping up is not only to score more leading man jobs.

“More than looking good, it’s really feeling better. If you’re feeling better, you’re feeling healthier and stronger,” he stressed. “Hindi na kami teenagers, so when the challenge came in, ang sabi namin, ‘Kaya ba natin ‘to?’ But if you read all those information… (they’re saying,) ‘The older you get, the more fit you should be’… Eat the right food, do the proper exercise, keeping an active lifestyle is very important to longevity.”

Because of their new physique, Richard and Aga got a renewed verve not only for a showbiz comeback but to also try something different.

“Sabi ko nga kay Goma, sign na ‘to! Ang labas natin nito, naka-hubad na tayo! Pero sabi namin, let’s save that for (2025)!” Aga joked.

Aga even contemplated if he and Richard could eventually try another movie genre.

“Dahil binigay sa’kin ‘to, tatapusin ko! Parang action star ah!” Aga said. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

