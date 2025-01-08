Richard Gomez, Aga Muhlach reach dream to become ‘Superbods’ in their 50s

MANILA, Philippines — Abs by 2025 — “We’re getting there!” leading men Aga Muhlach and Richard Gomez boldly said of their fitness goal, which includes not only losing their “dad bod,” but even getting some abs.

“Gumuguhit na, pababa palang!” Richard joked to Aga about his supposed abs during the actors’ recent launch as new Century Tuna brand ambassadors in Taguig City.

“Superbod – tumatayo ang balahibo ko!” Aga said of him and Richard as new additions to Century Tuna’s roster of “Superbods” or endorsers that undergo fitness challenges and document their fitness journeys to inspire others.

Aga and Richard went through about a year of fitness training last year before they were publicly unveiled as new Superbods.

According to the 58-year-old Richard, he and Aga have always been active, but keeping themselves fit have become more challenging as they age.

“We’ve always been active. Aga is into cycling, he bikes a lot. Ako, I play a lot of badminton. I do my fencing gig. Except that it has been a difficult challenge to lose all weight,” professed the actor, artist and politician who lost four inches in 10 months.

“I’m over 50 but I realized that at this age, I really have to work out well. I really have to have my muscles up. It feels better. It feels stronger.”

Although more difficult than ever before, the two enjoyed their fitness journey.

“It was fun for me and Aga because when we started this, we were on the bigger side,” Gomez affirmed.

“Gusto ko s’yang tanggalin talaga,” Aga said of his so-called “dad bod.”

“Hindi dahil sa aesthetics ha. But it’s about my health. Bonus na lang (‘yung abs). ‘Yung lifestyle talaga (ang habol ko) - good sleep, right nutrition, exercise, na incorporated talaga sa buhay mo...” enthused the multi-awarded actor who is proud that despite his age, he is not yet on maintenance medication for any sickness.

“Binigyan kami ng pagkakataon talaga na ayusin bago pa magkasakit,” he said.

Muhlach is so happy to be 50 pounds less in 10 months because of the fitness challenge.

“Sa’kin, (apart) from nutrition and workout, it’s sleep. D’yan ko talaga nakita ‘yung importance ng sleep. Kapag kulang ang sleep mo talaga, you cannot (perform). Sleep when we were younger, (seemed to) do not matter. (But) as we become older, minsan kapag wala kang tulog, kapag kulang, you’re hungry. You just want to eat and eat and eat. Pero kapag kumpleto ang tulong, you’re okay. You’re well-rested, you have more energy also,” he shared some lessons he got from the challenge.

“’Yung sleeping ko, ‘yan ang talagang important. Kaya ‘pag taping ko, kailangan by six o’clock tapos na… Kasi by nine dapat tulog na.”

Although the 55-year-old Aga has reached his 30s body back, he vowed that this is just the start for him and Richard.

“There’s really no deadline. You just have to do it your way,” he affirmed. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo