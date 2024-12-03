Philippines' first, biggest health and wellness festival for teachers staged

Teachers enjoyed all the activities and performances at the event that brightened up their special day.

MANILA, Philippines — Teachers play a vital role in instilling values, inspiring dreams, and laying the foundation for a brighter tomorrow. Taking care of our teachers is taking care of our children, too.

In celebration of its 17th anniversary, Gabay Guro held the country’s first Health and Wellness Festival for Teachers, launching its new program pillar with mWell recently at the Ynares Sports Complex in Pasig City.

The Wellness Fest is a new initiative that underscores the importance of teachers’ holistic well-being, recognizing how vital mental and physical health are in enhancing educational success and empowering educators to thrive in their roles.

With the theme “Teachers Inspiring Change, Building the Country’s Future,” the Gabay Guro Wellness Fest not only entertained but also included new elements focused on teachers’ well-being. The event featured wearable wellness technology and gathered Lifestyle medicine doctors, fitness coaches, celebrity athletes in one big wellness festival for teachers.

Gabay Guro’s Health and Wellness Fest was staged in cooperation with mWell, the country’s health and wellness mega app. The festival provided teachers access to free health consultations, fitness sessions, and wellness workshops. At the core of the wellness fest is holistic and preventive wellness. Beyond doctor consultation, the event aims to empower teachers with health and wellness services from mWell readily available anytime, anywhere with just few taps on the phone.

Central to the event werealso interactive discussions on mental health, stress management, nutrition, and self-care—critical areas teachers often neglect due to the high pressures of their profession. Additionally, attendees explored experiential booths focusing on fitness, food and nutrition, wearables, mind health, and telemedicine.

"Our teachers play a crucial role in shaping the future of our nation. And they must be at their best for our youth," said Chaye Cabal-Revilla, Chairperson of GabayGuro, Chief Finance, Risk, and Sustainability Officer of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC), and mWell President and CEO. “Gabay Guro's Wellness Fest is a vital first step in ensuring our teachers’ health and wellbeing is taken care of. mWell makes sure that our teachers get access to a holistic wellness program - from doctor consultations, food and nutrition to preventive health solutions."

A fully integrated digital platform, mWell provides holistic wellness solutions for everyone. The mega app offers the Mind Health Score – a personal compass for a self-guided journey toward enhancing emotional, social, and cognitive well-being. Based on the World Health Organization (WHO) Well-being Index, this feature provides insights into one’s current state of mind. Self-guided modules help boost self-awareness and foster empowerment, hope, and positivity through evidence-based techniques. It allows mWell users to learn more about ways to relax, reduce stress, and improve overall emotional balance at their own pace.

To complement the Mind Health Score feature, the mWellness Score provides an overall physical health score daily. This enables users to monitor physical activity, step count, and sleep for long-term health. With its gamification feature, app users may join wellness challenges, check their rank in the leaderboard, and monitor their progress. The mWellness Score works best when paired with Wearables like the mWell Watch and Rings. Lifestyle tips and programs on fitness, food and nutrition are also just a tap away.

Most importantly, mWell provides innovations that make health and wellness accessible for everyone with its mWellness wearables – ring and watch – designed to empower everyone to take control of their health powered by a holistic digital solution.



At the core of this initiative is mWell, which provides accessible healthcare services—from virtual consultations to telehealth options—ensuring educators can receive care anytime, anywhere. PLDT Home's partnership with mWell allows GabayGuro to offer a digital-first solution to health and wellness, reinforcing its mission to bridge technology and well-being for educators nationwide.

Over the past 17 years, Gabay Guro has not only provided over 3,000 scholarships but has also built classrooms in underserved areas, enabling educators to teach in better-equipped environments. Through its digital tools and innovations, such as the Gabay Guro Super App, teachers have access to resources that support continuous learning and career development.

With the launch of the Wellness Fest under its Health and Wellness pillar, Gabay Guro addresses teachers’ mental and physical health while demonstrating its commitment to supporting educators not just professionally but holistically.

Teachers were also treated to a day of entertainment from celebrity guests Kevin Montellano, Teacher Georcelle and the G Force, and Gabay Guro volunteer athletes Alas, PLDT High Speed Hitters, and the Meralco Bolts. For more information on how to participate in Gabay Guro’s 2024 events, visit their official website or follow their social media pages.

