Andi Eigenmann, Jake Ejercito reunite for daughter Ellie's 13th birthday

MANILA, Philippines — Former celebrity couple Andi Eigenmann and Jake Ejercito reunited to celebrate their daughter Ellie becoming a teenager.

Andi flew from Siargao along with her two other children Lilo and Koa to attend a party Jake organized for Ellie, whose birthday was last November 23.

In an Instagram post, Andi said it was her and her two kids' first trip — Andi's family is now based in Siargao — since Ellie moved back to Manila for regular school attendance.

Documentation group Nice Print Photography took pictures of the event and even noted they previously covered Ellie's first birthday 12 years ago.

Both of Ellie's parents gave touching birthday messages for her earlier this week, sharing photos on their respective Instagram accounts.

"To be able to raise you, know you, and to see you grow into this easy going, supa cool, very beautiful, smart and ~unbothered~ TEEN, is such a blessing & a privilege, and I am sooo freakin' lucky to be your Mother! I feel super cool!" Andi said.

The former actress added, "Continue to being a bright light in our lives and a wonderful friend. May your kindness and generosity inspire everyone around you... Just here on the sidelines cheering you on, (and ready to lend a hand if needed be.)"

Jake said he would never stop wishing to keep Ellie as his baby girl forever, but that he couldn't wait to see her grow wiser, kinder, bolder, and even more beautiful.

"The next couple of years could be the best and most exciting of your life, but you’ll also discover new pains and the tough realities of this world," Jake continued. "So if the unknown gets a little too scary, keep faith and keep close. And endlessly bask whenever the sun shines."

Like Andi, Jake said he would always be around to support Ellie "through it all."

Jake and Andi broke up in 2014, just before Ellie turned three years old, and in 2018, Andi began dating surfer Philmar Alipayo.

Andi gave birth to Lilo the following year, announced her engagement to Philmar in December 2020, and a month later gave birth to Koa.

