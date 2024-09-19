Andi Eigenmann fires back at netizen saying Lilo should study not surf

Philmar Alipayo and Andi Eigenmann with their children Lilo and Koa

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Andi Eigenmann fired back at a social media user that said her daughter Lilo should go to school rather than surfing on the beaches of Siargao.

In her Instagram Story, Andi addressed the criticism she received about raising Lilo.

"Someone somewhere on the Internet told us to put her in school instead of letting her surf..." she said.

"She's doin' both, and excelling in both, thanks very much," she added.

The criticism came after Andi shared a video of her five-year-old daughter surfing on bigger waves.

"Our 5 year old Lilo taking on bigger waves by the day. Always smiling amidst these wipeouts too," Andi wrote.

"They choose to start most of their mornings this way. A surf sesh, skate sesh or just a nice walk outside with papa and the dogs.

"It’s a good way to get her energized and in the mood for some kindergarten activities at home afterward," Andi added.

