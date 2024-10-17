Donny's father Anthony Pangilinan underwent successful heart surgery

MANILA, Philippines — Donny Pangilinan's farther Anthony Pangilinan underwent a successful heart surgery.

In the latest episode of "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda," Anthony's wife Maricel Laxa said that Anthony is now okay after spending three weeks in the hospital.

"He’s doing much better. He’s back to work. Nagtatrabaho na, nagwo-walking, lahat. I mean, that’s the only way he will heal," Maricel said.

"He had heart surgery, and we were in the hospital for three weeks. Ngayon he is recovering. It’s been two weeks out of the hospital,” she added.

When asked by Boy why they didn't inform the public about Anthony's health condition, Maricel said: "We didn’t want to make it public. We just wanted a private time para sa pamilya so that we could heal properly, all of us."

"Kasi kapag dumadaan sa ganitong challenge sa buhay, kailangan ng suporta ng bawat isa. And so we went through it quietly and it’s the most beautiful thing to go through together," she added.

“Ako, araw-araw is a day to be thankful for. The good, the bad, the ugly, everything is a gift. Every day is a gift."

