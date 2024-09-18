Celebrity doctor Willie Ong thinks he got cancer from vice presidential campaign bashing

MANILA, Philippines — After announcing that he has Sarcoma Cancer, celebrity doctor Willie Ong revealed that he went critical and was diagnosed with Neutropenic Sepsis.

Ong said in his latest vlog that his blood pressure level dropped to 85/60 as his white blood cells level fell to 0.36.

The celebrity doctor also said that his Sarcoma is blocking his esophagus, making him hard to swallow his food.

“I think I got all these pain from negative thoughts, negative emotion, from all the hurt, all the bashing I got from the 2022 vice presidential campaign,” Ong said.

“If you pray for me, I think I will get well. If you keep on bashing me, I think I will die,” he added.

Ong said that he started noticing that he's not okay last April 2023, during his medical missions.

“Kapag mainit, ayoko na. Hindi ko na kaya sa mainit. May hingal, may pagod, at paglulunon ko ay parang ayaw nang tanggapin ng katawan,” he said.

“Ine-expect ko, sign lang ito ng aging,” he added. — Video from Doc Willie Ong YouTube channel

