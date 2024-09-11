^

Sofia Andres considers motherhood her greatest blessing

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 11, 2024 | 3:56pm
Actress Sofia Andres
Sofia Andres via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Sofia Andres considers motherhood as her greatest blessing in life.

During Luna Aura’s Hope Glow Super Glutathione launch recently where she was named as endorser, Sofia said she knows her worth and what she deserved. 

“The greatest gift na binigay ni God and I’ll always be grateful, na naging nanay ako,” Sofia said. 

Sofia turned emotional as she opened up about her family and being a mother. 

“At the end of the day, family is all you have. I think I’m just too harsh on myself, parang feeling ko I have to do more, l wanna explore more...” she said.

“I feel like I could not ask for more,” she added. 

Luna Aura proudly unveiled Sofia as the brand’s first celebrity endorser, signaling a new chapter in its mission to redefine the perception of glutathione in the Philippines. Sofia embodies the brand’s vision of breaking boundaries and changing the narrative around glutathione, which has long been associated primarily with skin whitening.

The brand's co-founder, JC Alelis, highlighted what makes the brand unique: “The proprietary blend of S-Acetyl and Reduced L-Glutathione. This advanced formula ensures maximum effectiveness, supporting overall wellness, not just skin benefits."

Nica Alelis, Luna Aura Founder, shared her personal experience: “Glutathione in the Philippines has been typecast as a ‘pampaputi’ supplement. As a PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) warrior, I’ve experienced firsthand the benefits of glutathione beyond whitening... Glutathione is a multi-dimensional supplement that supports overall health and well-being.”

