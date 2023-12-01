^

Sofia Andres unfollows Andrea Brillantes, shares cryptic post amid KathNiel breakup

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 1, 2023 | 2:32pm
MANILA, Philippines — Sofia Andres shared a post believed by Internet users to be pertaining to Andrea Brillantes after Sofia's friend Kathryn Bernardo announced her breakup with Daniel Padilla.

Minutes after the announcement, Sofia posted a photo of her with Kathryn and Alora Sasam in her Instagram story. 

It was followed by a certain place believed by social media users to be in Spain with a diamond emoji. 

Social media users believed that the IG story means "Brillantes" in "Spain."

Sofia Andres' cryptic posts on her Instagram stories, retrieved on Dec. 1, 2023.
Sofia Andres via Instagram, screenshots
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Andrea Brillantes (@blythe)

Separate photos of Andrea and Daniel in Spain trended online, making some Internet users believe that the actors were together in Spain. 

Andrea's photo, however, was posted 23 weeks ago, while Daniel's was posted eight weeks ago. 

Related: Daniel Padilla, Andrea Brillantes Spain pictures go viral amid KathNiel breakup

Eagle-eyed social media users noticed that Sofia already unfollowed Andrea on Instagram but Andrea still follows her as of press time.

Comments of Sofia in Andrea's Spain photo are now being replied to by fans. 

"Love toledoooo," Sofia commented on Andrea's photo 23 weeks ago. 

"Love mo pa rin ba," a fan replied to Sofia's comment. 

Daniel and Kathryn revealed yesterday that they have broken up, ending 11 years of their relationship. 

