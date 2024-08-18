Clinic owner reminds Filipinos to visit dentist 2-3 times a year

MANILA, Philippines — Dr. Sam Bernardo reminded Filipinos to visit a dentist at least two times a year.

Philstar.com asked Bernardo during a dental mission with Boss Toyo in Happyland, Tondo, Manila for basic tips she can give to people.

“Two to three times a year dapat ang regular check-up. From there, nache-check talaga ni dentist, hindi talaga mapa-pabayaan. Kasi minsan pwedeng pasta lang 'yan e. Ngayon 'pag napa-bayaan, nauuwi sa bunot. Eventually, mabubunot talaga lahat,” she said.

“Sabi ko nga, the more napa-pabayaan natin, mas nag-mamahal talaga ang gastos. Isa 'yan sa mga advocacy namin,” she added.

Bernardo, who owns her private practice at Awesam Smile Dental Clinic, also said that the teeth are important to everyone’s life.

“Minsan naiisip natin 'ngipin lang 'yan, malayo yan sa bituka' pero 'di nila alam na hindi lang ito nag-bibigay ngiti or appearance na dapat maganda ako because maganda ang ngipin ko,” she said.

“Marami talagang factors. Kung hindi natin sila matuturuan, mahihirapan tayo. Actually, ang ngipin nakakatulong talaga 'to sa atin sa speech at sa pagkain natin,” she added.

Bernardo revealed that she will do more collaboration with Boss Toyo in the future for their dental missions.

“Kaya sabi ko nga, ang next campaign namin ni Boss Toyo, makapag-bigay naman kami ng pustiso kasi natapos na namin ngayon 'yung bunot e. Kung ma-enlighten natin lahat ng Pilipino, hindi talaga lalala 'yung ngipin. Nakaka-encounter tayo 'pag punta nila, sira na lahat ng ngipin. Kasi hindi naman sila nagpapa-dental check-up,” she said.

