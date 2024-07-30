Yam Concepcion pregnant with first baby

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Yam Concepcion is pregnant with her first baby with husband Miguel CuUnjieng.

In their respective Instagram accounts, the couple posted their beach getaway, showing Yam's baby bump.

"Stingrays, turtles, pigs and a bump," the couple captioned the post.

Celebrities such as Ria Atayde, Small Laude, Alex Gonzaga, Sue Ramirez, Vhong Navarro, and Sunshine Cruz, to name a few, congratulated the couple.

Yam and Miguel tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in United States last July 2021.

They have been in a relationship for six years before they got married.

Miguel proposed to Yam during their vacation in Niseko, Japan in December 2018.

