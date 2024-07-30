fresh no ads
Yam Concepcion pregnant with first baby | Philstar.com
^

Health And Family

Yam Concepcion pregnant with first baby

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 30, 2024 | 10:58am
Yam Concepcion pregnant with first baby
Actress Yam Concepcion with husband Miguel CuUnjieng
Yam Concepcion via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Yam Concepcion is pregnant with her first baby with husband Miguel CuUnjieng. 

In their respective Instagram accounts, the couple posted their beach getaway, showing Yam's baby bump. 

"Stingrays, turtles, pigs and a bump," the couple captioned the post. 

Celebrities such as Ria Atayde, Small Laude, Alex Gonzaga, Sue Ramirez, Vhong Navarro, and Sunshine Cruz, to name a few, congratulated the couple. 

Yam and Miguel tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in United States last July 2021. 

They have been in a relationship for six years before they got married. 

Miguel proposed to Yam during their vacation in Niseko, Japan in December 2018. 

RELATEDRia Atayde confirms 1st baby with Zanjoe Marudo on Father's Day 

vuukle comment

YAM CONCEPCION
Philstar
x
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with