Ria Atayde confirms 1st baby with Zanjoe Marudo on Father's Day 

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 16, 2024 | 1:06pm
Celebrity couple Ria Atayde and Zanjoe Marudo during their March 2024 wedding (right) and while on beach with Ria showing her baby bump(left).
Ria Atayde via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ria Atayde confirmed the months-long rumors of her pregnancy via a Father's Day greeting for her husband, actor Zanjoe Marudo. 

Ria on Sunday posted their photo while on an undisclosed beach. They were seen frolicking on a white-sand beach. Though they stood a few feet facing the camera, Ria's obvious baby bump is seen. 

"To the dad you already are and the dad I know you’ll be. Love you @onlyzanjoemarudo, so excited for this new chapter with you [white heart emoji]. Happy first Father’s Day!" Ria wrote on her Instagram post. 

The couple tied the knot last March after announcing their engagement the month before in February. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

RELATED: Zanjoe Marudo marries Ria Atayde

