Ria Atayde confirms 1st baby with Zanjoe Marudo on Father's Day
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ria Atayde confirmed the months-long rumors of her pregnancy via a Father's Day greeting for her husband, actor Zanjoe Marudo.
Ria on Sunday posted their photo while on an undisclosed beach. They were seen frolicking on a white-sand beach. Though they stood a few feet facing the camera, Ria's obvious baby bump is seen.
"To the dad you already are and the dad I know you’ll be. Love you @onlyzanjoemarudo, so excited for this new chapter with you [white heart emoji]. Happy first Father’s Day!" Ria wrote on her Instagram post.
The couple tied the knot last March after announcing their engagement the month before in February.
