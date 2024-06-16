Ria Atayde confirms 1st baby with Zanjoe Marudo on Father's Day

Celebrity couple Ria Atayde and Zanjoe Marudo during their March 2024 wedding (right) and while on beach with Ria showing her baby bump(left).

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ria Atayde confirmed the months-long rumors of her pregnancy via a Father's Day greeting for her husband, actor Zanjoe Marudo.

Ria on Sunday posted their photo while on an undisclosed beach. They were seen frolicking on a white-sand beach. Though they stood a few feet facing the camera, Ria's obvious baby bump is seen.

"To the dad you already are and the dad I know you’ll be. Love you @onlyzanjoemarudo, so excited for this new chapter with you [white heart emoji]. Happy first Father’s Day!" Ria wrote on her Instagram post.

The couple tied the knot last March after announcing their engagement the month before in February.

