Ruffa, Raymond Gutierrez mourn sister-in-law’s passing due to Leukemia, 38

MANILA, Philippines — Alexandra “Alexa” Gutierrez, wife of former actor Elvis Gutierrez, died at the age of 38 last Saturday after battling Leukemia or cancer of the blood.

In Instagram, actress Ruffa Gutierrez announced her sister-in-law’s passing.

“I am still trying to process and accept that you are no longer with us. It’s so hard… Words cannot express how heartbroken and shocked I am,” Ruffa said.

“I love you so much my beautiful, irreplaceable Alexa. You will forever be in my thoughts and in my heart. Until we cross paths again… I’ll write more when able,” she added.

Also in Instagram, Elvis posted a photo of him kissing Alexa, only captioned with a white heart emoji. In his Instagram Stories, he has been sharing friends' and family's tributes for his wife.

In Ruffa’s post, Alexa was described as “loving mother, wife, daughter, and friend.”

"You will forever be in our hearts," Raymond said in his Instagram account, posting a photo of Alexa and her two young children.

Alexa is survived by Elvis and their daughters, Aria and Ezra. According to reports, Aria is 10 while according to Alexa’s Instagram post, Ezra turned seven just last month.

Last January, Ruffa revealed in Instagram that Alexa was battling Leukemia.

“LEUKEMIA WARRIOR. Alexa is a brave and beautiful soul, a devoted wife to Elvis, and a loving mother to Aria and Ezra, her two young daughters. In the face of this unforeseen adversity, she needs our prayers and support. Let’s storm the heavens and pray for Alexa’s complete healing,” Ruffa said.

In a separate post only three weeks ago, Ruffa greeted Alexa a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday to a beautiful, true warrior!" Ruffa wrote.

"Lex, your journey’s been tough (6 months and counting at St. Luke’s Global City) but your bravery inspires us all. Today we celebrate your remarkable courage, incredible strength and resilience. We will continue to storm the heavens and pray for your complete healing. You’re going to win this battle! We love you so much. Happy Birthday, Alexa."

A member of Iloilo’s landed Uichico clan, Alexa was a model and entrepreneur. She and Elvis tied the knot in Santuario de San Antonio Parish in Forbes Park, Makati City on June 26, 2015. The couple had been married for nine years when Alexa passed away.