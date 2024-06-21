Ruffa Gutierrez finally admits relationship with Herbert Bautista

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ruffa Gutierrez finally admitted her relationship with actor Herbert Bautista.

In her interview with Karen Davila recently, Ruffa said she wanted their relationship private so she only admitted it nowadays.

"I think now, it's just better that a quiet personal life leads to more happiness," she said.

"You know, it's not there to front, 'Hey, baby, good morning. I love you' on Instagram. Like, how cringe, 'di ba? Parang ano, you can flex slightly," she added.

Ruffa said that they are in a serious relationship.

"I'll never go into a relationship that's not serious. I'm always the serious type," she said.

The actress also revealed that they bagan dating after meeting on the set of the 2020 Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla series "The House Arrest of Us."

Ruffa recalled that their first date was with her daughters Venice and Lorin.

"Our first date, they were included on our first date," Ruffa said.

"Very proper. Sinundo kami sa bahay tapos sinama 'yung mga anak ko. Sabi niya, 'I wanna meet them,' and to make sure that they're okay with him and everyone is comfortable. And that was Christmas time," she added.

Karen asked Ruffa's daughters if they like Herbert.

"Yeah, I do," Lorin said.

"Yes, I do. He's very funny," Venice added. — Video from Karen Davilla YouTube channel

