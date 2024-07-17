Atasha, Andres Muhlach say Aga, Charlene not stage parents

MANILA, Philippines — Atasha and Andres Muhlach, the twins of Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzalez, revealed that their father and mother are not stage parents.

During the media conference of their upcoming sitcom "Da Pers Family," the twins were asked if Aga and Charlene were interfering in their careers.

“Para sa amin, our parents, we don’t see them as stage parents necessarily. We just see them talaga as, you know, our parents, the people we spend our time with, our loved ones we see everyday, the ones that we miss, you know, our home," Andres said.

“And so, hindi naman sila, ano ‘to, stage parents. But we just see them talaga as our loved ones, the ones we look up to, appreciate and siyempre naman, idolize,” he added.

Atasha added that their parents do not interfere in their life decisions but are always there to guide them.

“So, I wouldn’t say stage parents but just actual, true-to-life, very responsible and very kind [parents],” she said.

The Muhlach family will star in their first-ever TV series together, “Da Pers Family,” a weekend series that will premiere on July 21.

“Da Pers Family” follows the story of the Persival family and The Bake Haus of You, a struggling business owned by Aga and Charlene’s characters. Conflict starts brewing when Aga’s former best friend (portrayed by Roderick Paulate) tries to drive them out of business. This brings the Persivals closer together as they battle it out to save their bakery.

The show will reunite Aga and Charlene with their “Oki Doki Dok” co-stars, Bayani Agbayani and Roderick, along with director Danni Caparas.

Catch them on “Da Pers Family” every Sunday, starting this July 21, 7:15 p.m. on TV5, with catch-up airings on Sari-Sari Channel, Mondays at 7 p.m.

