Atasha Muhlach admits getting first phone at 17, still learning social media

MANILA, Philippines — Host-model Atasha Muhlach, daughter of celebrity couple Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzales, revealed that she received her first-ever phone just five years ago when she was 17 years old.

Atasha was at a Women Summit 2024 event last week where she was asked about her usage of social media for branding, given she is fairly new in the local showbiz industry.

"Actually, I'm still learning the ropes of social media because I was only given a phone at the age of 17," Atasha admitted, explaining she grew up in a traditional household.

The 22-year-old Atasha said her family had a "very old-school" kind of living, prominently using landline phones in her youth, and had limited access to social media.

Related: Phone etiquette 101: Why texting before calling matters for Jessy Mendiola

The host-model said social media is very beneficial for people beginning to open up small business and to figure out one's identity, individuality and desires.

Atasha is currently a host on the noontime variety show "Eat Bulaga." Last October, she released her first single "Pasuyo."

She only entered showbiz after finishing a Business degree with honors from the United Kingdom's Nottingham Trent University. Her twin brother, Andres, is completing a similar degree in Spain.

The Muhlach family are slated to appear together in an upcoming sitcom later this year.

RELATED: Muhlach TV sitcom coming soon: Andres Muhlach officially joins showbiz