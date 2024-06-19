How to teach kids healthy lifestyle: Bianca Gonzalez, Andi Manzano share advice

MANILA, Philippines — At the 50th anniversary of vitamin brand Ceelin at the Unilab Bayanihan Center in Mandaluyong City last May 17, celebrity endorser Marian Rivera-Dantes shared her wonderful — and challenging — role as a mom.

On her socials, the "Kapuso Primetime Queen" shared: “My childhood was full of fun and love. Kaya as a mom, I want to make sure na may happy and healthy childhood experience ang mga anak ko.

“Buti na lang, partner ko ang Ceelin sa pagbibigay proteksyon para laging strong ang immunity ni Zia araw araw sa lahat ng outdoor activities nya. At kahit dapuan ng sakit, kampante ako na mas mabilis syang gagaling.

“Patuloy kong magiging katuwang ang #CeelinHaligiNgProteksyon - noon, ngayon, at bukas.”

The food supplement brand continues to advocate for a happy, protected childhood with its promise of immunity highlighted in its newly launched television commercial, which shows a healthy kid exploring the world, with her mother keeping her strong and protected, just like the mom when she was growing up.

During the program, Marian shared why the brand serves as her trusted partner for immunity for her kids with celebrity moms Bianca Gonzalez-Intal and Andi Manzano-Reyes in a lively talk with host Patty Laurel-Filart.

Bianca, wife to JC Intal and mom to Lucia and Carmen, is a TV host, writer and advocate. She is the creator of #PaanoBaTo and co-founder of @shetalksasia. In her socials, she posted after the 50th anniversary event:

“Happy to celebrate this milestone with fellow moms like @marianrivera and @andimanzano, sharing stories and learning from guest experts. We all want our kids to make the most out of their childhood, and @ceelin.ph is my everyday partner in making sure they stay healthy, protected with a strong immune system, and to help them recover faster from sickness so they can do everything they want to do!

“Mom tip: we take Ceelin Plus the same time everyday (after breakfast) to create that daily habit and routine of drinking vitamins, and kids follow what they see more than what you say to them, so it’s important for us parents to set the example of drinking our vitamins daily!”

Andi enjoys motherhood, travel, fashion, golf and doing vlogs while being a "Girl Mama" to Olivia, Amelia and Lucia.

At the panel discussion, Bianca and Andi shared more of their exciting nd challenging experiences as young, working moms.

Bianca: “Ako, in the 8 years I've been a mom, because I have an 8-year-old and a 5-year-old, totoo na values are caught, not taught. No matter gaano mo sabihin sa anak mo na, ‘Anak, gawin mo to. Anak, take this.’ If you don't show it, like, Anak, eat healthy, pero di mo gagawin, how would I expect my kid to do that?

"Or, ‘Anak, take vitamins but if I don't? But naturally if they see us parents going in like all the things for good health like eating well, taking vitamins, being active, good hygiene, naturally, mag-I-imbibe na rin sa everyday routine nila."

As for Andy: “For me, it's really like, just to add to what they said, you have to also observe your children, right? Because sometimes somebody is a little more sickly, right? Or needs a little more sleep or extra, you know, sun or, you know, more nutrition. So for me, it's just really observing your children. And sometimes it could also be the weather or when they come home from school. So it's really observing and seeing what they need at the moment.”