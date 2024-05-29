Elisse Joson opens up about marrying McCoy de Leon, parenting style

MANILA, Philippines — Elisse Joson believes that timing is key when it comes to moving on to the next level with fellow actor McCoy de Leon.

The actress spoke to reporters after her recent launch as the new face of New Moon, a new entry to the glutathione market in the country.

"We want to keep our private life private. What you see is what we just want to share," began the actress when asked about her relationship status with the "Batang Quiapo" actor.

She and McCoy have been linked to each other since appearing in the 2016 edition of "Pinoy Big Brother" as among its housemates.

They have a three-year-old daughter named Felize. The couple split in 2018, and got back together in 2021.

Marriage, she said, will come at the right time.

"I think it's gonna come when the timing is right. Parang, pinagpre-pray ko po na ngayon, masunod 'yung ating parang tamang pagkakataon and tamang time for it," she added.

For now, they are doting parents to their daughter. Elisse admitted that McCoy is more of the disciplinarian than her. She, on the other hand, is more lax with her parenting. She does not spoil their child, though.

"Hindi naman, pero kasi ngayon parang gusto kong i-enjoy ni Felize 'yung pagkabata niya and siya mismo maka-discover kung ano 'yung mga gusto niya, mga ayaw niya. And then doon lang ako papasok kapag napapahamak na siya," she explained.

