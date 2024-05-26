^

Elisse Joson on McCoy de Leon's 'Batang Quiapo' character: 'Nakakainis na nakaka-proud'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 26, 2024 | 6:08pm
Elisse Joson on McCoy de Leon's 'Batang Quiapo' character: 'Nakakainis na nakaka-proud'
Actress Elisse Joson at the launch of gluthatione brand New Moon on May 25, 2024, in Manila House in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.
Philstar.com / Kathleen A. Llemit

MANILA, Philippines — Even Elisse Joson cannot hide her irritation over McCoy de Leon's TV character, David, on the hit action drama "FPJ's Batang Quiapo." 

"Parang nakakainis na in a way nakaka-proud 'cause he has come a long way," said the actress to reporters in an event in Bonifacio Global City on Saturday. 

Elisse was launched as the newest face of New Moon, a brand of S-acetyl Gluthathione. 

The actress can relate to McCoy, who has been earning praises as the dual-faced villain David who pretends to be Tanggol, Coco Martin's main character in the show. 

Tanggol is the long-lost son of a criminal lord named Ramon (Christopher de Leon), who has been looking for his son. David gets to know his half-brother's true birth father, and he uses it to pretend to be Tanggol so he could live a wealthy life. 

As an actress herself who recently starred in the drama "Pira-pirasong Paraiso", Elisse is curious about McCoy's acting process. 

"Actually, napag-uusapan namin 'yung ganon. It helps us both. Minsan, naga-ask ako sa kanya, 'Anong ginawa mo doon. Paano mo ginawa 'yun?' Kasi nakakabilib din, me as an audience," she shared. 

Elisse and McCoy have been linked since appearing in the 2016 edition of "Pinoy Big Brother" as among its housemates.  

They have a three-year-old daughter named Felize. The couple split in 2018, and got back together in 2021. 

Elisse said that she and McCoy are "okay." 

"We want to keep our private life private. What you see is what we just want to share," she said, referring to her relationship with the actor. 

