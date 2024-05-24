Korean star Ahn Bo Hyun shares workout routine

MANILA, Philippines — Ahn Bo-hyun is one of those K-drama stars who is also known for his well-toned physique, which fans have seen in shirtless scenes in some of his popular dramas.

The former amateur boxer has flexed his well-sculpted abs in some of his dramas, including "Yumi's Cells" and "Military Prosecutor Doberman."

It is not a surprise that many would be curious about how he maintains his enviable physique.

As expected from an athlete and self-confessed beach lover, Ahn shared a pragmatic answer on his workout routine.

"If I do workout, I go to weights that are nearly 100kgs... And whenever I feel like I'm not doing it, I always remind myself that I have to do it and that I have to constantly do it," said the actor through an interpreter.

He is currently in town to hold his first fan meeting in the country on Saturday, May 25, in New Frontier Theater.

The "Flex x Cop" star answered this question and more during the press conference held on Friday, a day before his fan meeting.

His routine, he said, is actually just similar to those who workout. But he stressed one thing that makes it work for him.

"My routine is you know really similar with anybody who does workouts. I just try my best to follow my routine," Ahn said.

RELATED: Korean star Ahn Bo Hyun picks Boracay, Cebu as destinations he would like to visit