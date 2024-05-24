^

Korean Wave

Korean star Ahn Bo Hyun picks Boracay, Cebu as destinations he would like to visit

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 24, 2024 | 9:17pm
Korean actor Ahn Bo-hyun
Wilbros / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Korean star Ahn Bo-hyun has heard good things about the Philippines from his friends who have been to the country that the actor is curious about its destinations. 

The breakout star of "Itaewon Class" said that his friends have been raving about the Philippine waves when they visited Boracay.

"Actually, I had the opportunity to visit the Philippines with my friends before but due to the schedule, I had to cancel my flight. My friends were bragging to me how great Boracay was and how they enjoyed its big waves. And you know, after trying out the Philippine waves, they cannot do it again in Korea," said the self-confessed beach lover through a translator. 

"So, if ever I'm given the opportunity, anywhere like Palawan, Boracay, Cebu. Anywhere would be good for my family," he said at Friday's press conference held in Novotel.

The Korean star will be meeting his Philippine fans for the first time on Saturday, May 25, as part of his Asia Tour Fan Meeting. Presented by Wilbros Live, the fan meeting will be held in New Frontier Theater in Araneta City, Cubao. 

The star of the recently concluded cop series "Flex x Cop" said that he is excited to have a vacation in the country that his friends love. 

"Among the many cities in the tours that I've been, this is the first city where I'm having a vacation as well. I'm very excited because many of my friends have visited here in the Philippines. They actually love this country so much." 

"This is my first time to come here for an official event. So, I'm very honored to be here," the actor said. 

