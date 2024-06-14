Celebrating Father’s Day with modern-day tatays

There's a stark difference between fathers then and now. Today's fathers face a different set of challenges, as they find their roles shifting in many ways big and small, brought on by the evolving social norms that we as a society experience.

Capturing the joy of family adventures amidst breathtaking views, Nonong poses with our kids, Fiona, Fae & Fiana at the Aletsch Glacier Viewpoint.

One of these changes comes from the nuances of upholding gender equality inside the household itself. Gone are the days where the accepted norm was that women stayed at home while the man of the house fulfilled his role as the sole breadwinner. As a society, the majority of us have since embraced this new era and welcomed the positive change into the homes we build with our partners. That includes me and Nonong. And with both of us pursuing our own careers, that also means there is a demand for couples like us for better work-life balance.

The fulfilling role of fatherhood

The modern work environment often demands long hours and constant availability. And when you're passionate about what you do, about producing great results, it's easy to get carried away.

It takes a good dad to know how to find the balance and never let his family take the backseat in his life. As a media professional myself with many ventures that keep me busy, I am more than aware of how complex it is to balance career aspirations with family responsibilities.

I am thankful that Nonong and I can closely relate to each other when it comes to that part of parenthood. That kind of connection keeps us mindful of how important, priceless, and irreplaceable bonding as a family is.

Responsible fatherhood is not just fulfilling, it is also crucial in shaping and nurturing our children. It is common knowledge that students that come from healthy, loving households perform better academically, demonstrate emotional intelligence better than others, and grow up to be better parents themselves.

Thriving in parenthood together, Nonong and I make a perfect team, creating a harmonious blend of love and support for each other every step of the way.

I consider myself lucky to have Nonong, who is an amazing, caring, and devoted father to our three precious daughters. As his partner, I'm also a personal witness to the other hurdles that dads today face, beyond finding the balance between work and family. The best fathers we know are those that nurture their family with the right mindset, values, and principles. While it's a demanding job, Father's Day --- or should I say Father’s Month -- is the perfect opportunity to help them recharge and stay on that course.

Self-care: A staycation for the occasion

Self-care and taking breaks are crucial, especially for fathers, to allow them to recharge and stay inspired despite the overwhelming challenges they face. Prioritizing self-care enables them to be more present, patient, and supportive with their families, fostering a positive environment for themselves and their loved ones.

Indulge in mouthwatering rib-eye steak and Angus beef picanha from Steak22 at Discovery Suites Ortigas.

So for a day dedicated to dads, making it special is all about showing them how much you pay attention to the things they like. Let me assure you that this part gets easier every year, as we know more, and share more with our partners every year we spend together.

My husband and I have a few guilty pleasures that we look forward to having when we get the chance, and one of them is a lovely steak dinner and a staycation. We all have our favorites, of course – for Nonong and I, it's the rib-eye steak and the Angus beef picanha, particularly from Steak22 at Discovery Suites. Every date has been satisfying and delectable, and it has become one of our favorite go-to spots as a family too!

Our staycation experience of comfort and indulgence at Discovery Suites always leaves us more than satisfied too. So if you're looking for a staycation spot this Father's Day, consider this a recommendation from my family to yours.

Our sweet Swiss adventure and our many firsts

Another way to rejuvenate is by going on adventures with your family and experiencing things together for the first time. Though more expensive, an out-of-the-country trip as a family will always be worth all the planning and saving up, when the payoff is memories together that you share and cherish for the rest of your life.

When life gives you snow, make a snowman in Aletsch Arena! Had ‘snow much fun’ with my family at Mörel, Switzerland!

Our most recent trip was in Switzerland and this was nothing short of magical and unforgettable. Weeks after we returned, I still have vivid memories of the way my daughters' faces lit up as we walked outside our hotel into a winter wonderland – in the middle of May!

We made the most out of the Swiss climate and tried as many activities as we could fit into our agenda --- the whole family went snow tubing, sledding, and going down the gentle slopes with the snowmobile.

Of course, the trip wouldn't be complete without exploring nearby attractions --- the majestic Matterhorn Mountain; the Schilthorn summit with its panoramic vista of the Swiss Alps; and the Great Aletsch Glacier, where our whole family stood in awe of the immense glacial landscape (Watch out for our special Switzerland episodes in our online show, Pamilya Talk).

Nonong learned so much about ‘Swisstainable agriculture’ interviewing farming communities in Gimmelwald, Switzerland.

Trips such as these always give families an opportunity to have a deeper insight about each other. In this case, I believe our daughters had developed an even bigger appreciation for their dad, who throughout the trip promptly took care of carrying our gear, organizing our activities together with the Swiss Tourism team (shoutout to Naz Jumahat and Sofia Santelices!), and ensuring that everything went smoothly despite his own fatigue. In fact, Nonong still had enough energy to let his playful side show, from running around in the snowball fights, building snowmen and snow forts, to having snow tubing races with our kids!

An opportunity for deeper connections and stronger family ties

The challenges facing modern fathers are substantial, but they also present opportunities for growth and deeper family connections. Occasions such as the one we’re celebrating this weekend are one of the best chances to achieve this, and to thank the most important men in our lives.

But even beyond Father’s Day, every family is blessed with the chance to make every day an opportunity to help dads navigate the complexities of modern fatherhood. We can all start by prioritizing mental health and self-care, communicating openly, and even just by being present in each moment together.

(L-R) Nonong, Fiana, Fiona, Jing, Fae enjoying quality time in Matterhorn, Switzerland.

Fatherhood – as with parenting itself – with all of its complexities, can be a profoundly rewarding experience when approached with intention and care.

So Happy Father's Day to all the amazing dads out there! Remember the incredible impact you have on your children's lives. Time travels fast and kids grow up quickly, so cherish every moment and be present. Your love, guidance, and strength shape their futures in ways you can't even imagine!

---

