Cheska Kramer on daughter Kendra going to college, managing growing children

MANILA, Philippines — In a few years' time, Cheska Garcia-Kramer will see her firstborn, Kendra, go to college.

Her daughter, often likened to Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, has been a media darling. Her recent talked about photos for her 15th birthday party is proof of how the public is interested with Cheska and basketball player Doug Kramer's daughter.

Philstar.com was able to talk to Cheska for a few minutes last weekend as she graced the launch of probiotic brand Erceflora's two new variants, Gut Defense and Gut Restore.

While many parents have stories of how they struggled to rear their children, especially those who are in their teenage years, Cheska said that it has been mostly easy for her and Doug.

The formerly active actress credits it to the time she and husband Doug spends time with each of their children. Apart from the 15-year-old, they are also parents to Scarlett, who is turning 13 this November, and Gavin, 11.

"You know what, because of the time that we give our children, it's been very easy. It's been a breeze because our children trust us because of the relationship that we built. And at the same time, it's not easy to discipline them...

"I don't know what it means to have a headache with my children, honestly, honestly," Cheska added.

Cheska said that she always prays that her children will maintain the same positive demeanor and temperament.

"I pray that they stay that way and I always talk to my kids. Sana lagi kayong maging mabait. Like the way that you are now," she said.

The mother of three growing kids, two are also transitioning to their teenage years in two years' time, said that communication with them and putting her faith in a higher being to guide them are huge factors in her relatively easy parenting.

For instance, when Kendra goes to college, Cheska talks to her daughter regarding her plans or what she would like to pursue in college.

"I always encourage her to try out new things and to really find out if that's something that she wants to do. But I also encourage her to pray about it and to be open to options," she said.

"At the end of the day, you know, our kids will know what they want and I trust that the Lord will guide them and really impress in their heart which field they will be in or what they wanna be in," she ended.

