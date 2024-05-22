fresh no ads
Angelika Dela Cruz denies Mika Dela Cruz's rumored pregnancy

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 22, 2024 | 10:18am
Angelika Dela Cruz and Mika Dela Cruz
Angelika dela Cruz via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Angelika Dela Cruz shut down rumors that younger sister Mika Dela Cruz is pregnant that's why she married boyfriend Nash Aguas.

In her Facebook account, Angelika shared a post congratulating Mika for a "double celebration."

"My sister is not pregnant po please make sure na totoo bago po kayo mag post. Salamat," Angelika wrote. 

"How I wish totoo…  Mika Dela Cruz pls baby girl ah wala pa tayo babae sa family. Hehehe," she added. 

Nash and Mika tied the knot last Saturday in Tagaytay. 

Nash and Mika, who have been together since October 2018, first met on the now-defunct Kapamilya TV show "Goin' Bulilit."

