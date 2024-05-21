Angelika Dela Cruz turns emotional on sister Mika, Nash Aguas wedding

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Angelika Dela Cruz turned emotional upon seeing her younger sister Mika Dela Cruz marry her "Goin' Bulilit" co-star Nash Aguas.

In a video posted on Nice Print Photo's Instagram account, Angelika was seen crying while Mika was walking down the aisle.

In her Instagram account, Angelika expressed her love to both Mika and Nash.

"I love you both," she captioned her post.

Nash and Mika tied the knot last Saturday in Tagaytay.

Mika shared the news on Instagram with a photo from their wedding day, captioning it, "Walking (toward) my God-sent, my Love, and my forever," along with the hashtag #NASHakanyanasiMIKA.

Mika wore an off-shoulder serpentina gown by fashion designer Julianne Syjuco.

Wedding planner La Belle Fête also shared a photo of the couple, celebrating their special day.

Nash and Mika, who have been together since October 2018, first met on the now-defunct Kapamilya TV show "Goin' Bulilit."

