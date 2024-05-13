'I love you': KC Concepcion greets Sharon Cuneta on Mother's Day despite being estranged

Sharon Cuneta and daughter KC Concepcion in an Instagram post on August 9, 2022

MANILA, Philippines — "Megastar" Sharon Cuneta revealed that she and daughter KC Concepcion were still "estranged."

In her recent interview with TV5's MJ Marfori, Sharon said that she and her daughter were having problems.

"Pati mga anak ko tulad sina Frankie... My God, they’re kids. Wala silang ginagawa. Ano man ang problema namin ng panganay ko because at this point, we’re estranged. And I’m very, very hurt,” Sharon said, answering questions about the Cyber Libel she filed against veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin.

“But there are things na, tama na ‘yun. Amin na lang. Kahit bali-baliktarin mo ang mundo, mahal mo pa rin ang anak mo. So tiis-tiis na lang muna. Dadating ang point na ayoko nang isiksik ang sarili ko sa anak ko,” she added.

KC, meanwhile, greeted Sharon on Mother's Day through her Instagram account.

"To my beautiful mama, it’s your day. I pray for us to enjoy life’s pleasures and adventures together soon. You’re the first person I ever met, and ever loved, it’s because of you that I’m here today," she said.

"Trust in the way you raised me - I will always strive to make you proud and feel that having me was worth it. I love you. I wish I could give you the world so you wouldn’t have to worry about anything for another second. Happy Mother’s Day mama!" she added.

It can be recalled that KC admitted to Boy Abunda that she really unfollowed her stepfather Kiko Pangilinan and sister Frankie on Instagram.

“Family is family… Naniniwala naman po ako na we have enough love to overcome this,” she said.

RELATED: Sharon Cuneta celebrates KC Concepcion's 38th birthday