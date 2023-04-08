Sharon Cuneta celebrates KC Concepcion's 38th birthday

Sharon Cuneta and daughter KC Concepcion in an Instagram post on August 9, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Megastar Sharon Cuneta sent a sweet birthday greeting to her eldest daughter KC Concepcion who turned 38 years old yesterday.

Sharon, who is currently vacationing in Los Angeles, posted on her official Instagram account a grainy throwback photo of KC. She wrote lyrics from Regina Belle’s "If I Could" in her caption.

"If I could, I would try to shield your innocence from time, but the part of life I gave you isn't mine," goes the song's chorus.

Sharon used KC's full name — Maria Kristina Cassandra Cuneta Concepcion, whom she had with ex-husband Gabby Concepcion — as she acknowledged KC as her "beautiful eldest" and "first-born forever."

"May you always turn to God and receive all of your heart’s desires. I love you. Your Mama," Sharon ended her greeting.

KC posted her own birthday photo on Instagram, this time of her closing her eyes before a candlelit cake.

"Enchanting to meet you, 38," read KC's simple caption.

Among those who greeted KC were her step-cousin Paolo Valenciano, actress Vina Morales, television personality Christine Bersola-Babao, photographer Mark Nicdao, and publicist EJ Salut.

Last Valentine's Day, KC seemingly confirmed that she was in a relationship with Filipino-Swiss Steve Wuethrich.

