Makati Life Medical Center pioneers in uMI 550 digital cancer detection use in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Superior medical imaging with greater clarity, sharpness and efficiency brought about by the revolutionary uMI 550 PET/CT (positron emission tomography/ computed tomography) system is coming to the Philippines.

United Imaging Healthcare’s artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced medical imaging equipment will be used locally starting this year, with Makati Life Medical Center being the pioneer in the country.

The newest premier healthcare center in Makati City—Makati Life—has partnered with United Imaging and healthcare solutions providers Operista Medical Solutions and Paeonmed Philippines for the acquisition and installation of uMI 550, which will transform the medical landscape in the Philippines through early detection and treatment of cancer.

Based on data released by the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) in 2023, at least 9,000 Filipino cancer patients die annually, with over 4,000 of those dying prematurely (they can be saved if early detection and treatment is done).

According to Makati Life Medical Center CEO Dr. Dennis Sta. Ana, the entry of uMI 550 digital imaging into the country is a milestone worth celebrating.

“This remarkable machine marks a pivotal moment, our commitment to advancing healthcare and transforming the landscape of cancer diagnosis and treatment,” he said.

Sta. Ana added that uMI 550 “represents hope, precision and progress in the fight against cancer.” He cited the equipment’s state-of-the-art technology for providing unparalleled clarity and accuracy in detecting and identifying cancerous lesions so that medical experts could swiftly and effectively make treatment strategies to save lives.

During the partnership signing ceremony held at Makati City last April 26, United Imaging CEO Dr. Ju Song Xia explained the technical and medical features of the company’s uMI 550.

“It has a unique integrated Light Guide Digital PET detector, achieving both high resolution and high sensitivity. It is a powerful tool for oncology, cardiology, and neurology scanning,” he said.

For Operista Medical Solutions CEO Mayank Nath, uMI 550 underscores Makati Life’s unwavering dedication to providing world-class healthcare services to Makatizens and Filipinos.

“It is a significant milestone in the advancement of healthcare in the region, positioning the hospital as a leader in providing comprehensive and state-of-the-art medical services to the community.”

Meanwhile, Paeonmed representative Paulo Del Prado highlighted the advantages of the cutting-edge equipment. “We work towards improving healthcare accessibility and outcomes for all members of our community. Let us unite in embracing this innovation and progress for a healthier future,” he asserted.

Makati City Mayor Abigail Binay took pride in this medical milestone of Makati Life Medical Center, which is now regarded as a primary healthcare center in the city, providing 24/7 free health service to Makatizens.

She pointed out that the acquisition of uMI 550 is aligned with the city government’s commitment to building a robust healthcare infrastructure and pursuing a proactive approach to public health.

Makati Life Medical Center is expected to offer uMI 550 services within the year, also making it an additional medical privilege accorded to Yellow Card holders among Makatizens.

