Pertussis outbreaks: Doctor consultations, medicine delivery

MANILA, Philippines — Mobile healthcare application KonsultaMD is offering doctor consultations as several Philippine cities are experiencing a spread of Pertussis or Whooping Cough.

The Department of Health recently reported that over a thousand Pertussis cases were recorded during the first quarter of 2024, substantially larger than last year's 32 cases for the same period.

Of the 1,112 recorded cases, 54 of them resulted in fatalities — all of them children under five years old.

Pertussis is a very contagious respiratory infection caused by the Bordetella Pertussis Bacterium that can be treated with antibiotics.

KonsultaMD is prepared to provide immediate medical support for app users should they feel symptoms rising and need to talk to a doctor.

Regular symptoms include mild fever, runny or stuffy nose, and cough that appear about a week after infection, while Pneumonia is a relatively common complication.

People can consult licensed doctors, receive expert medical advice, and address symptoms immediately from within their own homes.

The telehealth service also provides delivery for medicines and diagnostic services.

"The current pertussis outbreak underscores the critical importance of timely medical intervention," said KonsultaMD's Chief Executive Officer Beia Latay. "We are committed to providing a seamless end-to-end healthcare experience, enabling Filipinos to seek professional advice and care without compromising their safety or convenience."

