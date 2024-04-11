DOH orders boosts in antibiotics to fight pertussis

MANILA, Philippines — Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa on Thursday said he has ordered increased hospital stocks of antibiotics to treat pertussis as cases of the respiratory disease rise.

“I’ve asked to buy antibiotics to stock up in hospitals so when a child contracts pertussis, they can be treated and not die,” Herbosa said in Filipino.

Data from the Department of Health (DOH) showed 1,112 pertussis cases from January 1 to March 23, a nearly 34-fold increase over last year’s 32 cases for the same period.

Fifty-four deaths were recorded, all involving children under five years old. Children below five years old accounted for 77% of the total pertussis cases.

The DOH earlier said that treatment may run from four to 14 days, depending on the antibiotic used, as well as the age and condition of the patient.

“It is important to consult a doctor and use antibiotics only as prescribed,” the agency said. “Do not self-medicate, and always complete the number of days.”

While there is no current vaccine shortage, the DOH anticipates a potential depletion of vaccines to protect individuals from pertussis by May.

The government’s stocks of pentavalent vaccines—a five-in-one combination jab protects individuals against pertussis, diphtheria, tetanus, hepatitis B, haemophilus influenzae type b—are running low.

“We have a current stock. There’s no shortage at the moment. However, at the rate we’re vaccinating, the doses that we currently have will be depleted around May,” Herbosa said.

The health chief said six million pentavalent vaccine doses will arrive by July.

He added the government was able to secure three million doses of Diphtheria-Tetanus-Pertussis vaccines from the Serum Institute of India.