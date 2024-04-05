Heart Evangelista reveals Jodi Sta Maria is her cousin

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso star Heart Evangelista revealed that Kapamilya star Jodi Sta Maria is her cousin.

In her Instagram Live video, Heart was asked by a fan if she’s connected to Jodi.

“Yes, Jodi Sta Maria is my cousin from my mother side. I love Jodi Sta Maria. She's super nice and one of the genuine (ones) in the show business.

“I didn't even know she's my cousin 'til a few years of show business. She's my second cousin,” Heart added.

I was today years old when I learned that ???????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????????? and ???????????????? ????????????.???????????????????? are actually cousins. Such a revelation! ???? @heart021485 @JodiStaMaria pic.twitter.com/Q8d7VUAqV3 — Nelson Adrian (@nelsonnadrian) April 3, 2024

Heart compared Jodi to Hollywood star Natalie Portman.

“Jodi is a great actress from the Philippines and she's like a Natalie Portman exactly. Super beautiful, super expressive eyes. I love her,” she said.

