^

Health And Family

Heart Evangelista reveals Jodi Sta Maria is her cousin

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 5, 2024 | 9:59am
Heart Evangelista reveals Jodi Sta Maria is her cousin
Heart Evangelista and Jodi Sta Maria
Heart Evangelista and Jodi Sta Maria via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso star Heart Evangelista revealed that Kapamilya star Jodi Sta Maria is her cousin. 

In her Instagram Live video, Heart was asked by a fan if she’s connected to Jodi. 

“Yes, Jodi Sta Maria is my cousin from my mother side. I love Jodi Sta Maria. She's super nice and one of the genuine (ones) in the show business. 

“I didn't even know she's my cousin 'til a few years of show business. She's my second cousin,” Heart added.  

Heart compared Jodi to Hollywood star Natalie Portman. 

“Jodi is a great actress from the Philippines and she's like a Natalie Portman exactly. Super beautiful, super expressive eyes. I love her,” she said. 

RELATEDHurt by Heart? Pia Wurtzbach prevented from answering query about Heart Evangelista

vuukle comment

HEART EVANGELISTA

JODI STA MARIA
Philstar
x
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with