fresh no ads
Why your choice of mattress can affect your sleep, posture | Philstar.com
^

Health And Family

WATCH: Why your choice of mattress can affect your sleep, posture

EC Toledo - Philstar.com
March 22, 2024 | 4:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — Are you having trouble sleeping because your mattress is a bit too soft or too hard? You do not have to suffer through sleepless nights because there is an option available on the market that its makers say can improve your sleep quality and even your posture. 

Chee Yan Lee, Director and General Manager of Sealy Asia Group of Companies, explained to Philstar.com how their Posturepedic mattresses can change the way you sleep. Watch the video to learn more. — Video by EC Toledo

 

vuukle comment

MATTRESS

SLEEP

SLEEPING
Philstar
x
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with