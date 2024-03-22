WATCH: Why your choice of mattress can affect your sleep, posture

MANILA, Philippines — Are you having trouble sleeping because your mattress is a bit too soft or too hard? You do not have to suffer through sleepless nights because there is an option available on the market that its makers say can improve your sleep quality and even your posture.

Chee Yan Lee, Director and General Manager of Sealy Asia Group of Companies, explained to Philstar.com how their Posturepedic mattresses can change the way you sleep. Watch the video to learn more. — Video by EC Toledo