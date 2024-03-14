Awra Briguela celebrates father finishing MBA, 5 years after graduating college

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Awra Briguela celebrated dad Oneal Brian for completing his master's degreee in Business Administration or MBA.

Oneal's latest milestone comes nearly five years since he graduated from college with a Business Management degree, funded in part by Awra at the time.

On Instagram, Awra posted photos of Oneal's graduation from the Philippine Christian University at the Philippine International Convention Center attended by the Briguela family.

"Congratulations on all your well-deserved success, Pa!" Awra wrote in the post's caption accompanied by a graduate and white heart emoji.

Oneal began his college degree when he was 32 years old, joking at the time he was the oldest in their batch come graduation.

Awra is best known for roles in "Ang Probinysano," "The Super Parental Guardians," "Ang Panday," "Big Night!," "Lyric and Beat," "Suntok sa Buwan," "Here Comes The Groom," and "Comedy Island Philippines."

