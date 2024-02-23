Fulfilling promises and supporting OFWs in their journey home

MANILA, Philippines — Paramount Life & General Insurance Corporation, working with the Department of Migrant Workers and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration Regional Welfare Office VI, facilitated the medical repatriation of an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) from London, United Kingdom to Silay Airport in Negros Occidental on February 17.

The OFW, who was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, was insured with a three-year term coverage equivalent to her agency employment contract.

Paramount arranged the use of a specialized air ambulance to transport the policyholder from the UK to her hometown in Bacolod, secured the presence of a private doctor and nurse throughout the journey, covered the flight expenses, and closely coordinated with government agencies to ensure a smooth repatriation process.

This level of care and attention highlights Paramount's dedication to fulfilling its promise of supporting OFWs during critical moments.

Paramount's capability and competency in organizing a complex repatriation demonstrate the invaluable role of insurance in providing financial protection and peace of mind to OFWs and their families. It ensures that OFWs receive the necessary assistance and support when they need it the most.

Aside from repatriation, OFW insurance covers natural and accidental death, permanent total disablement, compassionate visit and medical evacuation, among others.

This story serves as a reminder of the resilience and determination of OFWs who sacrifice time away from their families to provide a better future. It also amplifies the crucial role played by the government and companies like Paramount to safeguard the well-being of OFWs throughout their journey.

Together, let us continue to uphold the welfare and dignity of our modern day heroes.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Paramount Life & General Insurance Corporation. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.