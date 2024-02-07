Gabby Concepcion advises to consult doctor if you experience 'pamamanhid,' 'tusok-tusok'

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Gabby Concepcion advised his audience at the Watsons Health Expo in SM Megamall last week to consult their doctors if they experience “pamamanhid” and “tusok-tusok.”

“The one solution para maging okay tayo, if there's one vitamin that you need to have in your house, it's better be Vitamin B1, B6, B12,” said Gabby, endorser of vitamin brand Neurobion.

“Mawawala 'yung mga manhid. Ang keypoint kasi ng pamamanhid-manhid, patusok-tusok, that is a reminder to us that if it happens consult your doctor.

“It's actually quite normal for people who are getting to the opposite of being young so nararamdaman natin 'to. Life is short but we have enough time to enjoy quality times.”

Gabby led the “A Talk on Peripheral Neuropathy” discussion organized by personal care and healthcare company Procter & Gamble (P&G).

Watsons' Health Expo Day 2 started with a healthy stretch and dance-fun activity with Dance Fitness Coach Roco, and Rope Flow PH. Activities like dancing and jump ropes promote cardio strength, coordination, and balance for all ages.

The event was graced with the presence of Philippine OB-Gyne Society and filled everyone with an insightful discussion on “Coping with Menopause” featuring Gilyn Angela Marasigan. Going through menopause will need crucial support and acknowledgement and knowing how to develop healthy habits, regular exercise, balanced diet and stress management.

Dr. Bea Maxine Chan from Nutrabliss by Watsons also shared her tips and gathered everyone at her workshop about developing “Happy Healthy Habits!”

One of the facets of forming healthy habits are, of course, getting good rest and sleep. This was highlighted by Organica Nutritions on their discussion about “The World of Wellness with Organica Nutritions Inc.” followed shortly by Bewell-C with Nico Locco, Dr. Ruth Happie Sengson with “Cervical Cancer & HPV Related Diseases,” Sam Corrales’ self-care talk and “What’s in my bag” segment with Buscopan, Essentiale with Dr. Lyien Ho, and Pharmaton Energy with Pat Gatus. The event was finished off with a fun workout session with Wandergym.

