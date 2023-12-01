'Strict pero malambing': Marian Rivera shares parenting style

Marian Rivera graces the launch of Ajinomoto Philippines' latest campaign on November 25, 2025 in Blue Leaf McKinley in Taguig.

MANILA, Philippines — Marian Rivera comes off as a strong personality onscreen, and to some extent, she is in real life, as admittedly she is a strict mom to her kids.

But the actress is quick to clarify that she knows how to balance her strictness with her being a "malambing" (affectionate) mother.

Marian was asked by the press after the launch of Ajinomoto Philippines' newest campaign that calls for more Filipinos, especially children, to eat more vegetables held a few days ago in Taguig.

She was asked for her parenting tips. For her, she wants to keep an open communication line with her two children, Zia, who recently turned eight, and Ziggy.

"Ang ganda na involved 'yung mga anak ko. Gusto ko na transparent sila sa akin. Anything na may kailangan sila, kaya kong agapan ang mga sitwasyon na ito," she said.

She sees the wisdom in giving her children time to speak out their minds so that she would be made aware of everything that they have done or are planning to do.

"Kasi mas maganda siguro na open 'yung mga anak mo sa'yo ke maganda 'yung mga nangyayari, ke hindi. At least may awareness ka kung papano sila papalakihin nang maayos, paano mo protektahan sa mundong ito. So mas maganda talaga na open communication. Ke magagalit ka sa sasabihin nila, matutuwa ka, at least hindi sila natatakot na magsasabi. 'Yun 'yung mahalaga," she reasoned.

When one of the press members commented that she seemed like a strict mother, Marian agreed but clarified about how she handles her children.

"Strict ako pero malambing kasi akong nanay e. Kapag may mali, mali kasi 'pag mali, hindi mo pwedeng sabihing tama. Paano niya malalaman at walang ibang magsasabi sa anak nila na mali 'yun kung hindi ang mga magulang?" she said.

She cited an instance when one of her kids approached her to say something but made a disclaimer. The actress shared how she responded.

"Minsan, magsasabi siya na, 'Mama, I wanna tell you something but don't get mad.' Sabi ko, 'Kung magagalit si Mama, magagalit ako. Kung walang dahilan para magalit ako, hindi ako magagalit'," she shared.

While the actress is busy with her commercial endorsements and appearances, she is set to star in her and husband, Dingdong Dantes' comeback film "Rewind," an entry to this year's Metro Manila Film Festival.

She is also finally starring with Gabby Concepcion in the upcoming fantasy show "My Guardian Alien." They were supposed to star together in "First Yaya," but she begged off because she was expecting her second child. The role eventually went to Sanya Lopez.

