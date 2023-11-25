Marian Rivera says MMFF movie 'Rewind' dream comeback project with Dingdong Dantes

Marian Rivera graces the launch of Ajinomoto Philippines' latest campaign on November 25, 2025 in Blue Leaf McKinley in Taguig (left). The movie poster for "Rewind," starring Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes.

MANILA, Philippines — Marian Rivera revealed that she has been wanting to star in a heavy drama movie for quite some time, and this year, she is starring in one with no less her husband, Dingdong Dantes, as her leading man.

Marian and Dingdong, also fondly called by fans as DongYan, will headline another first-ever collaboration with ABS-CBN's Star Cinema in the official Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2023 entry "Rewind."

"Sabi ko nga, ito ay isang pelikula na pinakahihintay ko na magawa kasi palagi akong comedy kapag nagpe-pelikula pero wala talaga akong heavy drama. So this time, isa ito sa mga pangarap na nagawa ko this year at kasama ko pa 'yung asawa ko, with Star Cinema, Agostodos, Triple A," the actress said.

Marian was the special guest at the launch of Ajinomoto Philippines' campaign that calls for more Filipinos, especially children, to eat more vegetables.

"Rewind" is among the 10 entries at this year's MMFF, which showcases an all-Filipino film festival for two weeks starting Christmas Day, December 25, in Metro Manila cinemas.

"Rewind" is a collaboration between ABS-CBN's film outfit, Star Cinema, Dingdong's film company AgostoDos Pictures, and Triple A, Marian's talent agency.

It is the first time in a decade that the couple starred in a movie. It is their first movie together with Star Cinema, although they have both done films with the film outfit.

Most of Marian's movies were romantic-comedies or fantasy-action, thus, it was a wish granted for the actress to shoot "Rewind."

Fans have been speculating about the movie's plot since it dropped its trailer over a week ago.

Several clips from the teaser showed the opposite of how the couple is known in real-life. In the movie's trailer, Marian keeps her patience as Dingdong, as her husband in the movie, becomes unbearable, causing scenes and even emotionally abusing her.

The most-talked about scene of the trailer was when Dingdong made fun of her choice of black outfit, quipping that she looked like she was going to a wake. The arrogance on his face is replaced with a pained expression when Marian replied that it was indeed her wake she was heading to.

The next scenes show a moving car getting out of control and flashback scenes of the couple in much happier times.

A voiceover is heard saying, "Life is short, shorter than you think." Ben&Ben's "Sa Susunod Na Habang Buhay" adds more drama to the already emotionally charged trailer.

"Nakakatuwa kasi lahat ng tao nagbibigay ng komento kung ano talaga ang mangyayari pero better talaga na panoorin nila kasi talagang may something doon. Sini-sigurado ko talaga na maiiyak kayo sa istorya pero lalabas kayo sa sinehan na maluwag sa loob niyo 'yung pag-iyak ninyo... 'Pag napanood niyo 'yung pelikula, mas mamahalin at mas bibigyan n'yo ng time ang pamilya ninyo," Marian said.

