Kris Aquino reveals new health issues she kept secret

In an image posted on her Instagram account on January 12, 2022, Kris Aquino was seen being checked by her nurse.

MANILA, Philippines — "Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino revealed that doctors found out that she has new blood abnormalities.

In her Instagram account, Kris updated her fans on her current health condition.

"There’s something I chose not to reveal but I feel I must. There were some abnormalities in my blood panel," Kris began her lengthy post.

"My hemoglobin hit an all time low, my sodium was as always low, BUT my potassium also dropped," she added.

Kris said that her lungs have already shown minor damage, while her heart is showing signs of exhaustion.

“If I want to get healthier it starts with my nutrition. Hindi ko kaya ang iron supplements. Starting next week, I’ll be getting iron infusions. My Churg Strauss syndrome can affect many organs because it causes damage to blood vessels. My lungs have already shown some minor damage, but my now heart is showing signs of exhaustion - just to pump blood that lacks nutrients all over my body, kailangan mag-overcompensate…” she said.

“Dr Malika explained to me that my heart rate going up to 130-135 after taking a shower, my constant dizzy spells, and headaches are already a warning for me that unless I start trying to eat real food and not rely on milk alone, I could be among the 7 out of 10 patients with Churg Strauss who attribute their death to heart failure,” she added.

Kris also said that she missed their Thanksgiving celebration because of her sickness.

“Bimb prepared the green juice: cucumber, apple, and a lot of spinach. Baby steps, kale will come soon - my food intake is really a problem. And my weight loss. I was knocked out because of my exhaustion from having both my Dupixent & Methotrexate injected into me on Wednesday, so I missed our Thanksgiving celebration,” she said.

“Tomorrow, Sunday if my chronic sinusitis has stopped, I’ll try to walk around with Bimb and my nurse. Bawal ang unnecessary stress. Let’s please continue praying for one another,” she added.

RELATED: 'My love life isn’t a priority': Kris Aquino breaks up with Mark Leviste anew