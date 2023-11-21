'My love life isn’t a priority': Kris Aquino breaks up with Mark Leviste anew

MANILA, Philippines — "Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino has broken up once again with Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste.

In her latest health update on Instagram, Kris said that she initiated the break up last November 3.

“A long distance relationship is difficult when undergoing very physically demanding treatments like my methotrexate and my Dupixent. But I got my latest blood panel, apart from my very low hemoglobin, all my autoimmune markers are slowly improving," Kris started her post.

"The truth is that I chose to lessen the stressors in my life and put my wellbeing first… on November 3, 2023, I initiated our breakup. It was a well thought out decision based on choosing to do what’s best for me now. I’m dealing with so much and my love life isn’t a priority,” she added.

Kris didn't mention the reason but she asked her fans to pray also for her sisters.

"To protect my family’s privacy, please allow me to not give details about something that’s weighing heavily in our hearts (if you can pray for my sisters too, in the way you’re praying for me, sobra sobra ang pasasalamat ko)…" she said.

“Maraming salamat po, against all odds I am slowly getting better and by God’s grace my autoimmune thyroiditis has gone into remission.

“And also because my doctors caught it early enough, my 5th autoimmune, the mixed connective tissue disease which was strongly pointing towards RA (rheumatoid arthritis) or SLE (lupus) in my latest panel seem to not be a present threat.

“From 5, I’m now just battling 3, BUT 1 of them is the main contrabida because it’s life threatening. THANK YOU for your prayers. God really is listening. #grateful.”

Recently, Leviste said that he and Kris are still in a relationship.

They will supposedly celebrate their 7th monthsary this month.

“We’re in a different level and I can only hope that everything will work out for the better. I can proudly say that we’re still together, still going strong,” Mark said.

“To my count, we are officially six months going on seven in a relationship this November," he added.

Kris clarified in the same post that Mark saying they are still in a relationship was no longer true when the news came out.

