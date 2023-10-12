'It's not you': Denise Laurel on TV comeback, managing PCOS

Actress-host Denise Laurel attends the Cebu Pacific launch of Juander Far and Wide campaign and seat sale held in Blackbird, Makati, on October 9, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Denise Laurel shared she is trying to lose weight and managing her PCOS at the same time. The singer-actress also talked about her TV comeback.

Philstar.com caught up with Denise at last week's launch of Cebu Pacific's "Juander Far and Wide" campaign and 10.10 seat sale.

Will she soon make a TV comeback?

"I'm so fat pa e," she said. When Philstar.com said she looks okay, Denise explained the difference between TV and real-life weight.

"TV weight is different from everyday life weight so I look okay in real life but this is not okay for TV. So maybe when I'm learning to manage my PCOS... I'm getting the hang of it but I don't wanna rush losing weight because if I do it quickly, magba-bounce back 'yung PCOS ko," Denise explained.

Johns Hopkins Medicine said polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a "condition in which the ovaries produce an abnormal amount of androgens, male sex hormones that are usually present in women in small amounts." The condition can cause more problems with a woman's menstrual cycle. Among its symptoms are irregular periods or missed periods, infertility, excess body hair and weight gain (especially around the abdomen or belly area).

Denise is hopeful that by the time she loses weight, ABS-CBN will tap her for their projects. In the last years that she was active on TV, Denise appeared in many ABS-CBN shows. Her last shows were "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" in 2019 and the remake of the Korean drama with the same name "Flower of Evil" in 2022.

Denise was asked to give advice to women going through PCOS.

"Just be patient. Know that whatever emotions you feel is valid. I know there's not a lot of studies about this sickness, [there is] no 'cure' and they just throw medicines sa atin all the time.

"It's always good to talk to your doctor but also listen to your body. Make sure that you're eating stuff that's good for you. You're keeping your stress levels down and you're enjoying life. Know that every time you feel sad, it's not you. It's the hormones. So life is beautiful and it all depends on how you open your eyes in the morning and however you choose to see life," Denise advised.

