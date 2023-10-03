Maris Racal, Rico Blanco share secrets to strong relationship

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Maris Racal and Rico Blanco walked together for the first time on the red carpet of ABS-CBN Ball 2023 held in Shangri-La Makati last Saturday.

Philstar.com asked Maris and Rico what’s the secret behind their strong relationship.

“I just love him,” Maris said.

When asked what their Christmas plans are, the couple said that they will spend the Yuletide season with their respective families.

“We haven't talked about it. Kasi ako I spend my Christmas sa hometown ko sa Tagum City, Davao and siya, with his family sa Laguna,” Maris said.

“Probably the same this year. We want to spend our Christmas with our respective families. We spend our time naman. We can adjust the calendar,” Rico said.

"We're very chill," Maris added.

The couple said that they will travel soon because it recharges them from work and through traveling, know more about each other.

“We really enjoy our trip together. It energize us for work and also sa relationship namin. We learned so much with each other,” Rico said. — With reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

