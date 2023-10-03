^

Health And Family

Maris Racal, Rico Blanco share secrets to strong relationship

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 3, 2023 | 4:00pm
Maris Racal, Rico Blanco share secrets to strong relationship
Celebrity couple Rico Blanco and Maris Racal at the ABS-CBN Ball 2023
Philstar.com/EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Maris Racal and Rico Blanco walked together for the first time on the red carpet of ABS-CBN Ball 2023 held in Shangri-La Makati last Saturday.

Philstar.com asked Maris and Rico what’s the secret behind their strong relationship. 

“I just love him,” Maris said. 

When asked what their Christmas plans are, the couple said that they will spend the Yuletide season with their respective families. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maris Racal (@mariesteller)

“We haven't talked about it. Kasi ako I spend my Christmas sa hometown ko sa Tagum City, Davao and siya, with his family sa Laguna,” Maris said.  

“Probably the same this year. We want to spend our Christmas with our respective families. We spend our time naman. We can adjust the calendar,” Rico said. 

"We're very chill," Maris added. 

The couple said that they will travel soon because it recharges them from work and through traveling, know more about each other.  

“We really enjoy our trip together. It energize us for work and also sa relationship namin. We learned so much with each other,” Rico said. — With reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

RELATEDRico Blanco, Maris Racal to spend more time with their families this Christmas

vuukle comment

MARIS RACAL

RICO BLANCO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Beauty queens congratulate Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cinderella Obe&ntilde;ita for first baby
6 days ago

Beauty queens congratulate Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cinderella Obeñita for first baby

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cinderella "Cindy" Faye Obeñita has given birth to her first child with fiancé...
Health And Family
fbtw
WATCH: Megan Young explains fear of getting pregnant
7 days ago

WATCH: Megan Young explains fear of getting pregnant

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 days ago
While they played a couple whose marriage is bound to break up, in real life, Mikael Daez and Megan Young remain a lovely...
Health And Family
fbtw
Live life to the fullest with these 4 health tips
7 days ago

Live life to the fullest with these 4 health tips

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 7 days ago
You love to travel, and you have already set travel goals for each year.
Health And Family
fbtw
This Breast Cancer manual is a love letter from survivors to survivors
7 days ago

This Breast Cancer manual is a love letter from survivors to survivors

By Lai S. Reyes | 7 days ago
In 2018, a visual artist and dancer chanced upon a poster online recommending early breast cancer detection and the importance...
Health And Family
fbtw
At your fingertips: 5 easy steps to achieve peaceful sleep
7 days ago

At your fingertips: 5 easy steps to achieve peaceful sleep

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 7 days ago
It is a quick and easy self-hypnosis that can help you remain calm and reclaim your sleep.
Health And Family
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with