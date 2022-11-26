^

Entertainment

Rico Blanco, Maris Racal to spend more time with their families this Christmas

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 26, 2022 | 4:00pm
Rico Blanco, Maris Racal to spend more time with their families this Christmas
Celebrity couple Maris Racal and Rico Blanco on the red carpet of the 35th Awit Awards.
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Maris Racal and Rico Blanco revealed that they will spend more time with each other and their families this Christmas.

In an interview with the media on the red carpet of the 35th Awit Awards, the couple was asked about their Christmas plans. 

“Ako, time with family talaga,” Maris said. The singer-actress won the Best Regional Recording for her song “Asa Naman.” 

“For me, time with family and more time with Port San Juan,” Rico added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maris Racal (@mariesteller)

Port San Juan is a bar co-owned by Rico and located in La Union.   

“We are happy that we are opening up. People are starting to come. It's a nice food stop at La Union with fantastic concept, great music, good food and nice people,” he said. 

RELATED: Maris Racal makes surprise appearance at boyfriend Rico Blanco's concert
 

MARIS RACAL

RICO BLANCO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Bayad ako': Xander Ford wants to personally apologize to Kathryn Bernardo

'Bayad ako': Xander Ford wants to personally apologize to Kathryn Bernardo

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Social media personality Xander Ford wanted to meet Kathryn Bernardo to ask for her forgiveness personally years after the...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Come back to us': Nawat apologizes as Miss Grand International now officially with Arnold Vegafria

'Come back to us': Nawat apologizes as Miss Grand International now officially with Arnold Vegafria

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
"I hope that we can start again from today."
Entertainment
fbtw
Liza Soberano's bonding with Blackpink's Lisa, Jennie goes viral amid 'laos' claims
play

Liza Soberano's bonding with Blackpink's Lisa, Jennie goes viral amid 'laos' claims

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Liza Soberano became viral recently amid "laos" claims.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Lolo Delfin didn't stutter': Jaime Fabregas' comments on 'Family Feud' trend online

'Lolo Delfin didn't stutter': Jaime Fabregas' comments on 'Family Feud' trend online

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Veteran actor Jaime Fabregas trended on social media after his remarks on politicians and drug lords. 
Entertainment
fbtw
A destination that&rsquo;s a celebrity in its own right

A destination that’s a celebrity in its own right

By MJ Marfori | 18 hours ago
From Kathryn Bernardo, Jane de Leon, KC Concepcion, Nadine Lustre and Iza Calzado to couple Troy Montero and Aubrey Miles...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Limitless' stars Julie Anne San Jose, Rayver Cruz share dating status

'Limitless' stars Julie Anne San Jose, Rayver Cruz share dating status

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 hours ago
Julie Anne San Jose and Rayver Cruz compliment each other's abilities as they are headed to their first-ever concert together,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Song Joong Ki revenge drama 'Reborn Rich' scores highest rating

Song Joong Ki revenge drama 'Reborn Rich' scores highest rating

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 hours ago
Song Joong-ki's weekend JTBC drama, "Reborn Rich," has breached the two-digit ratings on only its third episode. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'May nagsarado ba?': Aljur Abrenica still loves Kylie Padilla, open to reunite with wife

'May nagsarado ba?': Aljur Abrenica still loves Kylie Padilla, open to reunite with wife

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Actor Aljur Abrenica is not closing his doors on the possibility of rekindling his romance with wife Kylie Padilla. ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Fendi Casa opens first Asia store in the Philippines

Fendi Casa opens first Asia store in the Philippines

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 7 hours ago
Fendi Casa, luxury home label of Italian fashion house Fendi, recently swung open its third showroom in the world –...
Entertainment
fbtw
Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' revolution turns 40

Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' revolution turns 40

By Philippe Grelard | 8 hours ago
Mixing rock, pop and RnB like never before, Michael Jackson's "Thriller", 40 years old next week, became the most successful...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with