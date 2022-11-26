Rico Blanco, Maris Racal to spend more time with their families this Christmas

Celebrity couple Maris Racal and Rico Blanco on the red carpet of the 35th Awit Awards.

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Maris Racal and Rico Blanco revealed that they will spend more time with each other and their families this Christmas.

In an interview with the media on the red carpet of the 35th Awit Awards, the couple was asked about their Christmas plans.

“Ako, time with family talaga,” Maris said. The singer-actress won the Best Regional Recording for her song “Asa Naman.”

“For me, time with family and more time with Port San Juan,” Rico added.

Port San Juan is a bar co-owned by Rico and located in La Union.

“We are happy that we are opening up. People are starting to come. It's a nice food stop at La Union with fantastic concept, great music, good food and nice people,” he said.

