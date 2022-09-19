'I will love her forever': Markus Paterson on Janella Salvador giving him the 'best gift in life'

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Markus Paterson reiterated his stand on not dating anyone from the entertainment industry after he received backlash about it.

In the third episode of "Boys After Dark," Markus said he stands by what he said.

“If I could go back in time and change what I said, honestly, I would not. I stand by what I said because what I said comes from my past, from my truth and that’s my honest opinion about my future potential relationships,” he said.

He, on the other hand, stated that he will always love Janella for giving birth to their son Jude.

“I respect Janella to the utmost of my ability, the woman that she has become, the mother that she has become. I will love her forever. She has given me the best gift of my life,” he said.

Markus also said that he and Janella are friends taking care of their son.

“We are co-parenting because obviously our priority is Jude. She’s an amazing mother and I’m trying to be an amazing father,” he said.

“I will never not love her. Maybe not romantically anymore, but she will always be a huge part of my heart,” he added.

