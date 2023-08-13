^

5 tips to help women stay healthy

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
August 13, 2023 | 3:36pm
Women must take care of themselves to stay healthy
MANILA, Philippines — Women are a nurturing lot. The mothering nature within them makes them tend to take care of everyone — from their husband and kids, nephews and nieces, to their aging parents.

They also take it upon themselves to take charge of all domestic responsibilities, so the rest of the family does not have to worry about anything. Women tend to assume various roles and, in the process, stretch themselves too thin. So they suffer the consequences, and it takes its toll on their health.  

“Women often feel pressured to manage everyone’s lives on top of their own, but it is important to practice proper self-care to manage the many complexities of the female body, including finding safe ways to manage discomforts like dysmenorrhea. Proper self-care and hygiene can always start with right information and further be supported by our pro-women products,” said Ysabel Banson, Group Brand Lead for Sanofi Consumer Healthcare.

With women also taking on high positions at work, the need to practice self-care is crucial because it is the most effective way for women to become their best selves and also be in the best position to take care of those they care about.

“We need to create a space where we can talk about women’s health more and pay more attention to the changes that every woman’s body goes through. We need to keep advocating for women to embrace their uniqueness, which includes tending to their health through proper self-care,” Banson said.

Many health issues that women experience vary on their current life stage and genetics. Risks towards the most common women-centric diseases can be lessened with proper nutrition, leading a healthy lifestyle, having adequate activity and practicing good hygiene.

There are many ways for women to maintain their health and live life as a healthy and productive individual. While health challenges vary among individuals, there are five key practices to form a strong foundation:

Get moving! Often in their off days when women feel stressed, anxious, or at their lowest energy levels, activities like walking, gentle running, or yoga, prove to help a lot in improving their mood and boosting their energy.

Eat like your health depends on it (because it does!). You are what you eat. For women to feel at their best inside and out, one should adjust their diet to food rich in magnesium and iron to help with iron deficiency and cramps that come during menstruation. Food that includes whole grains, vegetables and fruits also help with regulating hormones and menstrual cycles.

A clean femzone is a happy femzone - With women’s unique and ever-changing bodies, their needs change over time as well. To feel and become the best version of themselves, women must always prioritize hygiene especially for parts as sensitive as the femzone.

Fortunately for women everywhere, products like Lactacyd Feminine Hygiene, fully understand the changes that women’s bodies go through and offer a full range of gentle yet effective options for every kind of care that their femzone might need.

Know the right medication! (That’s clinically proven safe, of course!). While home remedies are helpful for minor conditions, the same cannot be said for majority of the health challenges that women experience.

There are science-based products like Hyoscine N-butylbromide + Paracetamol (Buscopan Venus) specifically designed to address the dysmenorrhea or menstrual pain and cramps that women go through so they can power through the most challenging days. Although it has been proven to be safe, remember to accompany it with a doctor’s visit first to make sure this is the product you need.

Intentionally fill up your self-care cup. Becoming the best version of yourself should not just stop with taking care of the physical self, so make sure to allot time and effort to prioritize proper self-care practices.

Prevention is the best self-care practice. This can be achieved through learning and being constantly informed of the body’s needs, unlearning some, if not all, of one’s bad habits.

Meditation and getting enough sleep to strengthen mental wellness also helps.  

Though these five practices can form a strong foundation on how to take better care of one’s health, self-care can be different for everyone. The best way for women to maintain their health and enjoy their best selves is by prioritizing their health first through actively seeking the right information and healthcare solution for them.

