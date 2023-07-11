^

Miel Pangilinan gets scholarship to study in New York — Sharon Cuneta

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
July 11, 2023 | 9:03am
From left: InLife President and CEO Raoul Littaua, InLife Executive Chairperson Nina Aguas, Sharon Cuneta and Miel Pangilinan
InLife/Released

MANILA, Philippines — “Megastar” Sharon Cuneta’s youngest daughter Miel Pangilinan has just finished high school this year and has been accepted in Miel’s dream school in New York – with a merit scholarship!

“She was accepted in her dream school in New York and was given a merit scholarship,” the actress and singer announced at her and Miel’s contract signing as new endorsers of Filipino life insurance company InLife (Insular Life) last Friday. 

“Thank you, thank you, she’s always bringing that up,” Miel said, commenting on how proud Sharon is of her.

Sharon quipped that she and husband Kiko Pangilinan have been training Miel to join the Miss Universe.

When asked to practice her question and answer skills by explaining how she feels about her new endorsement, Miel said: “I felt like it was a big opportunity, like one of the biggest things I’ve been offered. I’m just so excited to be here.”

“My first reaction was ‘Why me?’ And then I learned more about the campaign and what it stands for. I just feel so aligned with what this establishment stands for,” she said of the company's Dreamweavers campaign with a mission to help Filipinos lead "a lifetime for good."

"InLife encourages us to create without fear of judgment or making mistakes, and to foster our artistic spirit. I am thrilled to be a part of this movement that celebrates inclusivity and diversity," she added in a statement.

Having started her entertainment career at a young age, Sharon holds an unwavering belief in honing talents, working hard and pursuing dreams for her family. For Sharon, this collaboration presents an opportunity to inspire families, particularly the head of the households, to continue dreaming big for their loved ones and finding the good in life amid the changing times.

Though the mother and daughter cannot reveal the name of the school and Miel’s specific degree for security purposes, they hinted that Miel might be pursuing Art.

“I love to draw and paint art. It’s probably one of my biggest passions in life. I’m inspired by a lot of things, like you, my experience of womanhood and being a Filipino,” the 18-year-old said at the media conference.

“One of my biggest dreams in life is to become a successful visual artist... I feel like I’m at the perfect age to start securing my future…”

RELATED: Sharon Cuneta shares Frankie Pangilinan's funny reaction to sister Miel's insurance endorsement

