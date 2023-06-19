First-time dads John Lloyd Cruz, Luis Manzano, Markus Paterson share Father's Day 2023 celebrations

John Lloyd Cruz with his son Elias (left) and Luis Manzano with his daughter Isabella Rose (right).

MANILA, Philippines — Even celebrities were not spared from getting emotional last Sunday for Father's Day celebrations.

First-time parents John Lloyd Cruz, Luis Manzano, Markus Paterson and Angelica Panganiban shared their sentiments on being parents to their first offsprings.

Luis made a video of him with his daughter, Isabella Rose.

"I love being your Papa Peanut!" wrote the actor-host on his Facebook video post.

Peanut is the nickname he and his wife, actress Jessy Mendiola, gave to their daughter.

Cruz, meanwhile, simply posted a gallery of his photos with Elias, his son with actress Ellen Adarna.

Angelica shared how lucky she and her daughter Amila to have her husband Gregg Homan by their side.

The actress' colorful life is no secret, and her post generated many likes as they can relate to her pouring her heart out.

"Mula noon pa, kung saan saan ako naghahanap ng ibig sabihin ng pagmamahal ng isang ama. Madalas napapanood ko lang sa mga pelikula, nababasa sa mga libro, o paminsan nakikita ko sa mga kaibigan ko. Hindi ko akalain na magiging mapalad ako ngayon, na nakikita at nararamdaman ko na siya. Napaka swerte ni Amila at ikaw ang una nyang pag ibig, kalaro at dada. Maraming salamat sa pag ganap ng buong buo at higit pa. Mahal na mahal ka namin. Happy Father’s day daddy," Angelica wrote on Instagram.

Markus Patterson posted a photo of him with Jude, his son with actress Janella Salvador. He also posted a photo of his father.

"The best role I’ve ever had #fatherhood. To all the fathers out there (new and seasoned) wishing you the best. Special shout-out to the king on the second slide," the actor wrote.

