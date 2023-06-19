^

Health And Family

First-time dads John Lloyd Cruz, Luis Manzano, Markus Paterson share Father's Day 2023 celebrations

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 19, 2023 | 3:00pm
First-time dads John Lloyd Cruz, Luis Manzano, Markus Paterson share Father's Day 2023 celebrations
John Lloyd Cruz with his son Elias (left) and Luis Manzano with his daughter Isabella Rose (right).
Luis Manzano, John Lloyd Cruz via Facebook, Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Even celebrities were not spared from getting emotional last Sunday for Father's Day celebrations.

First-time parents John Lloyd Cruz, Luis Manzano, Markus Paterson and Angelica Panganiban shared their sentiments on being parents to their first offsprings. 

Luis made a video of him with his daughter, Isabella Rose. 

"I love being your Papa Peanut!" wrote the actor-host on his Facebook video post. 

Peanut is the nickname he and his wife, actress Jessy Mendiola, gave to their daughter. 

Cruz, meanwhile, simply posted a gallery of his photos with Elias, his son with actress Ellen Adarna.

Angelica shared how lucky she and her daughter Amila to have her husband Gregg Homan by their side. 

The actress' colorful life is no secret, and her post generated many likes as they can relate to her pouring her heart out. 

"Mula noon pa, kung saan saan ako naghahanap ng ibig sabihin ng pagmamahal ng isang ama. Madalas napapanood ko lang sa mga pelikula, nababasa sa mga libro, o paminsan nakikita ko sa mga kaibigan ko. Hindi ko akalain na magiging mapalad ako ngayon, na nakikita at nararamdaman ko na siya. Napaka swerte ni Amila at ikaw ang una nyang pag ibig, kalaro at dada. Maraming salamat sa pag ganap ng buong buo at higit pa. Mahal na mahal ka namin. Happy Father’s day daddy," Angelica wrote on Instagram. 

Markus Patterson posted a photo of him with Jude, his son with actress Janella Salvador. He also posted a photo of his father. 

"The best role I’ve ever had #fatherhood. To all the fathers out there (new and seasoned) wishing you the best. Special shout-out to the king on the second slide," the actor wrote. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Markus Paterson (@markus)

RELATED: John Lloyd Cruz, Sarah Geronimo to reunite in new film

ANGELICA PANGANIBAN

FATHER'S DAY

JOHN LLOYD CRUZ

LUIS MANZANO

MARKUS PATERSON
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Early intervention key to managing myopia or nearsightedness in children
3 hours ago

Early intervention key to managing myopia or nearsightedness in children

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 3 hours ago
A Philippine Eye Research Institute study has shown that Filipino children are most likely to be affected by visual impairment,...
Health And Family
fbtw
Father's Day: Watsons launches waiting area for men
1 day ago

Father's Day: Watsons launches waiting area for men

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Fathers, husbands, brothers, boyfriends or just any other male companion will now have their own waiting area inside...
Health And Family
fbtw
Father's Day: Dad jokes have benefits &mdash; studies
1 day ago

Father's Day: Dad jokes have benefits — studies

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Studies claimed that dad jokes have their benefits. 
Health And Family
fbtw
Rubbing vaginal fluid on C-section babies boosts development &mdash; study
2 days ago

Rubbing vaginal fluid on C-section babies boosts development — study

By Issam Ahmed | 2 days ago
Babies born by cesarean section don't acquire the same healthy bacteria as those delivered vaginally, a setback to the development...
Health And Family
fbtw
Sri Lanka doctors remove 'world's largest kidney stone'
2 days ago

Sri Lanka doctors remove 'world's largest kidney stone'

By Agence France-Presse | 2 days ago
The kidney stone removed from ex-sergeant Canistus Coonge weighed 801 grams, more than five times the weight of an average...
Health And Family
fbtw
Night owls die earlier due to drinking and smoking: study
2 days ago

Night owls die earlier due to drinking and smoking: study

By Agence France-Presse | 2 days ago
People who tend to stay up late are not more likely to die younger than early risers — as long as they don't use those...
Health And Family
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with