John Lloyd Cruz, Sarah Geronimo to reunite in new film
MANILA, Philippines — Viva Artists Agency (VVA) confirmed that blockbuster stars Sarah Geronimo and John Lloyd Cruz will reunite in a movie together.
In its official Instagram account, VVA posted photos of the blockbuster tandem in the Viva office.
"LOOK: Our #AshLloyd hearts. @justsarahgph and John Lloyd Cruz in a new movie together? YES!!!" VVA captioned the post, adding "the #SOON" hashtag.
Sarah also posted the photos in her Instagram account.
She only captioned it with two video cameras and a clock emojis.
Sarah and John Lloyd already starred in four blockbuster films such as "A Very Special Love," "You Changed My Life," "It Takes a Man and a Woman" and "Finally Found Someone."
John Lloyd admitted in the past that he had a feeling for Sarah but said that "timing wasn't a friend."
Sarah also admitted that she had a crush on John Lloyd.
Sarah is now married to Matteo Guidicelli while John Lloyd is rumored to be in a relationship with artist Isabeel Santos. He is also a father to Elias, Ellen Adarna's son.
RELATED: Bea Alonzo: Sarah Geronimo was John Lloyd Cruz’s 'great love'
