John Lloyd Cruz, Sarah Geronimo to reunite in new film

MANILA, Philippines — Viva Artists Agency (VVA) confirmed that blockbuster stars Sarah Geronimo and John Lloyd Cruz will reunite in a movie together.

In its official Instagram account, VVA posted photos of the blockbuster tandem in the Viva office.

"LOOK: Our #AshLloyd hearts. @justsarahgph and John Lloyd Cruz in a new movie together? YES!!!" VVA captioned the post, adding "the #SOON" hashtag.

Sarah also posted the photos in her Instagram account.

She only captioned it with two video cameras and a clock emojis.

Sarah and John Lloyd already starred in four blockbuster films such as "A Very Special Love," "You Changed My Life," "It Takes a Man and a Woman" and "Finally Found Someone."

John Lloyd admitted in the past that he had a feeling for Sarah but said that "timing wasn't a friend."

Sarah also admitted that she had a crush on John Lloyd.

Sarah is now married to Matteo Guidicelli while John Lloyd is rumored to be in a relationship with artist Isabeel Santos. He is also a father to Elias, Ellen Adarna's son.

